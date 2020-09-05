Metrolink to restore morning train service to San Fernando Valley and Ventura County

As traffic on freeways serving the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County returns to pre-COVID-19 levels, Metrolink said it would reinstate two morning commuter trains on Tuesday to serve people who live and work in those areas.

Ventura County Line trains 101 and 110 will return to Metrolink’s schedule to serve stations connecting Los Angeles to Glendale, Burbank, Northridge, Van Nuys, Chatsworth, Simi Valley and Moorpark, officials said.

Westbound Train 101 will depart Union Station at 6:51 a.m. and arrive in Moorpark at 8:06 a.m., while the eastbound 110 will depart Moorpark at 8:28 a.m. and arrive at Union Station at 9:41 a.m.

The eastbound service provides the first morning connection from Los Angeles to Ventura County since the pandemic forced service reductions in March, Metrolink stated.

Advertisement

`"As we restore service, customer needs are a key factor influencing our planning,” Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey said Friday. ``"A rider brought to our attention there was no service to Ventura County in the morning. I commend our team for being customer-focused and making sure we fulfilled this critical need by offering these additional trains that will serve my home county, as well as the essential businesses of the San Fernando Valley.”

A recent Metrolink customer survey indicated 71% of current riders are essential workers employed by the region’s healthcare, transportation and other critical industries. Nearly one-third responded they do not have a vehicle and rely on Metrolink to get to essential jobs.

“Our service and schedules are all centered around the needs and safety of our customers,” Metrolink Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins said. ``"We are heartened to see our ridership beginning to rebound and will continue to

restore service in a measured and strategic fashion based on need, our ability to socially distance and available funding.”

Face masks are required aboard Metrolink trains and on station platforms, and the rail service said it has implemented enhanced deep-cleaning protocols including the use of an electrostatic sprayer that mists each train

car with hospital-grade disinfectants every day. It also expanded its Clean Care Crew that cleans and disinfects trains throughout the day.

Advertisement

Passengers can see how full their train is in order to safely socially distance by using the How Full is My Train? online tool. More safety information and train schedule updates are also available online.