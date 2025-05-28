Advertisement
California

Limo company accused of scamming nonprofit, standing up Eaton fire survivors before prom

Closeup of the hands of a person in a sparkly dress with a corsage on their wrist.
A number of students who lost their homes in the January firestorm had expected a limo ride on prom night that parents said never showed up.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

A limo company is accused of taking thousands of dollars that a nonprofit donated to help give young Eaton fire survivors a prom night to remember — then vanishing without a word, leaving two dozen dolled-up teenagers without a ride.

Students at Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, many of whom lost their homes in the January firestorm, were stood up on Saturday by limousine service Wize Guy Entertainment, which nonprofit organization Alice’s Kids had paid to transport them to the dance, according to the head of the nonprofit.

“Alice’s Kids is outraged and heartbroken over the failure of Shawn Lasley, owner of Wize Guy Entertainment, to provide limousine services — for which he was paid $4,320 — services meant to give 24 deserving high school students affected by the Eaton wildfires a special and memorable prom night,” said Sean Fitzsimmons, Alice’s Kids executive director, in a statement.

Advertisement

Longtime Alice’s Kids supporter Steve Carell released a video in March announcing that the Virginia-based nonprofit would donate $175,000 to cover prom tickets for some 800 students at six schools in Altadena and Pasadena. Fitzsimmons then traveled out to Los Angeles last weekend to attend a pre-prom celebration and offered to cover the cost of the limo rides as a bonus.

Steve Carell in a light beige suit and glasses poses by blurry yellow objects

Entertainment & Arts

Pasadena high school seniors, Steve Carell has a surprise for you: Free prom tickets

‘Despicable Me’ star Steve Carell announced some SoCal high school students affected by the wildfires won’t have to worry about prom tickets this year. ‘It’s a pretty good deal,’ he says.

Lasley did not respond to The Times’ request for comment. The Wize Guy Entertainment website was taken down after a slew of negative reviews were left by furious parents on the business’ Yelp page.

Altadena mother Carrie Meyers said she was enraged when she realized that the kids were being stood up. Meyers lost both her home that had been in the family for four decades and her business Steve’s Pets, which was founded by her uncle in 1971, to the Eaton fire.

Advertisement

This year has been a nightmare for the whole family, and she said that this fiasco on a night that was meant to provide a joyful respite felt like a sucker punch.

Abigail Milton, 18, and Manny Shorter, 19

Lifestyle

After the Eaton fire, they didn’t think prom would happen. Now these teens are ready to dance

About 175 students from John Muir High School in Pasadena lost their homes in the January fire. For many, prom night offered a rare sense of normalcy.

Fortunately, the students still made it to prom after parents ordered Ubers for the group, Meyers said. But they did have to miss a professional photo shoot that was scheduled to take place en route.

Fitzsimmons said Alice’s Kids is committed to holding the limousine company accountable for the alleged no-show.

Advertisement

“As a nonprofit dedicated to helping children in need, Alice’s Kids finds this breach not only unacceptable, but a misuse of charitable funds,” he said. “We are demanding a full refund and are prepared to pursue every legal and public avenue to ensure accountability.”

Meyers added that parents of the impacted teens are also upset.

“The point is, you don’t mess with my kids,” she said. “All us moms, you don’t mess with our kids.”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Arsonist in the Crowd

    John Orr was a renowned fire investigator who was also a prolific arsonist, and whose thinly veiled novel helped to convict him. In this episode we hear from the fire captain who first suspected him—and from Orr himself.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Hot Takes About Climate Journalism

    NPR climate editor Sadie Babits talks about why the media has long overlooked the climate crisis, and how that’s starting to change.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement