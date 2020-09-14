CHP cruiser drives through Trump crowd, flinging man off car and onto road

As a crowd gathered Monday outside McClellan Airport in Sacramento following the arrival of President Trump, one man climbed atop a California Highway Patrol vehicle, which drove forward, throwing the man over the top of the cruiser and onto the pavement.

Video from NBC News and bystanders show a man wearing a red hat climbing onto the hood of the moving CHP vehicle and then proceeding to scale the windshield.

In the video, demonstrators flank the car as the man is flung off. The vehicle flips the man over his side before he lands on his stomach on the pavement. At least one other person was knocked down by the car.

Our camera was rolling when anti- Trump protestors surrounded a CHP patrol car. One person climbed on the hood and the officer drove forward. Two people were injured...one was taken to hospital. The crowd had gathered to protest the President as he visited Sacramento pic.twitter.com/5iZFjXGglz — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 14, 2020

Other video shows a person being loaded into an ambulance as the crowd cheers. One of the men in the gathering can be seen making obscene gestures toward several CHP officers, who walked behind the injured person, who was lying on a stretcher.

CHP officials were not immediately available to answer questions about the incident, which appeared to take place at Watt Avenue and Airbase Drive.

Roughly three blocks away, another incident involving a vehicle and protesters took place earlier in the day. Video from the scene showed a green Volvo driving into a group of demonstrators on the side of the road in McClellan Park, just outside Sacramento. It was not immediately clear whether CHP officers at that location were connected to the later event.

Trump arrived in California on Monday for a briefing on the massive wildfires that have ravaged the state for days. More than 3.3 million acres have burned in the firestorm, and more than 4,100 structures have been destroyed.

Before Trump’s arrival, protesters and supporters gathered outside the airfield, holding signs that shared messages supporting and denouncing the president.