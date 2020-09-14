Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Draft report on L.A.'s response to summer protests notes flaws in inter-agency coordination

A protester dances on top of Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a demonstration by members of Refuse Fascism who are calling an end to the Trump administration on June 20, 2020.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Deborah Jay Winams cries after singing a song at a Black Lives Matter Los Angeles rally to call for justice in the fatal shooting of Kenneth Ross Jr. by Gardena police in 2018.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
People participate in the All Black Lives Matter march in West Hollywood on Sunday, June 14. Thousands of demonstrators marched for racial justice and LGBTQ rights.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A protester waves a rainbow flag on Sunset Boulevard during the All Black Lives Matter march on Sunday.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Thousands hold up signs and march in the All Black Lives Matter solidarity protest on Hollywood Boulevard. The procession started at Hollywood and Highland and moved into West Hollywood.   (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Jason De Puy of West Hollywood wears a mask that reads “Black Trans Lives Matter” as people fill Hollywood Boulevard during a solidarity march called All Black Lives Matter on Sunday, June 14.   (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters hold up signs at the All Black Lives Matter march, which was organized by Black LGBTQ leaders and organizations in place of a previously planned event by the group behind LA Pride.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march, raising fists and signs in the air, on La Brea Avenue in Hollywood on Sunday.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The Compton Cowboys ride horseback down South Tamarind Avenue, joining thousand of protesters Sunday during the Compton peace ride, which ended at City Hall.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook speaks to the crowd of protesters and the Compton Cowboys at the end of a peace walk at Compton City Hall on Sunday.   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Elijah Estrada, 6, holds up his fist for 8:46, the length of time George Floyd was held down by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, at the conclusion of a peace ride and walk with the Compton Cowboys at Compton City Hall on Sunday.   (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A family member of Breonna Taylor, right, is hugged by another woman after speaking to protesters in Beverly Hills Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A woman tries to get between Black Lives Matter protesters and pro-Trump counter protesters during a demonstration at the intersection of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief Regina Scott takes knee next to Johnathan Jasper, brother of slain teen Anthony Weber, during a rally in front of LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s office Saturday.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A protester yells in front of a Black Lives Matter mural with the names of victims on Fairfax Ave. during a march Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
David Blackgold hugs Huntington Beach police officer K. Wood during a Black Lives Matter protest in Huntington Beach Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A National Guardsman holds a rose given to him by a protester along Fairfax Ave. during a march Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A Black Lives Matter protester blows bubbles by a police line in Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A protester lies on the ground under his horse with his hands behind his back as demonstrators including some on horseback rally in front of LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s office in Los Angeles Saturday.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Tempers flare between Black Lives Matter demonstratiors and pro-Trump counterprotesters in Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Black Lives Matter demonstrators raise clenched fist in Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Mek Bitul held up a sign with the words, “This Is The Tipping Point!!!” in front of City Hall, joining nearly 1,000 people gathered to protest the death of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter, in downtown Los Angeles.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Katyana DeCampos, a citizen of France visiting California, marched with a sign with the words “Anti Racism,” joining nearly 1,000 people gathered to protest the death of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter, in downtown Los Angeles.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Zoe Perkins, 4, of Glendale and her mother brought flowers to the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of George Floyd.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
LAPD Chief Michel Moore, left, talks with community leaders outside police headquarters after a candlelight vigil for George Floyd on Friday.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A man lays a rose at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Braydon Deauce White, 4, fist-bumps a National Guardsman at LAPD headquarters Thursday morning.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Allison Bracy of Fontana hugs daughter Brielle Bracy, 10, while attending a rally in Riverside on Thursday.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A protester drapes himself with a flag during a demonstration in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Gustavo R. Ramirez of Pomona kneels in front of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Riverside.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Crowds gather in downtown L.A. to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. At 9 p.m., for exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds, protesters shone lights into the sky.   (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters dance on Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles as a march attracted thousands of people.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of protesters gather at the Los Angeles Civic Center.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of protesters gather at the Los Angeles Civic Center.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of protesters gather at the Los Angeles Civic Center.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Stephen Chang, 32, left, of Silver Lake, with an American flag draped over his head, joins other demonstrators at the intersection of Spring and Temple streets in downtown Los Angeles, as they protest against L.A. Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and also demand justice in the death of George Floyd.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Miles Miles, 8, left, and Memphis Miley, 6, center, of Newport Beach, join protest against racism in Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Protester Vailing high-fives National Guardsmen as they march through Hollywood to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd in Hollywood.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march through a residential neighborhood in Hollywood.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters walk through a residential neighborhood in Hollywood.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A L.A. Sheriff’s deputy watches as protester Annik Chung holds a sign while cheering on marchers along La Brea Ave. in Hollywood.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Mustafa-Ali, 27, from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, joins other demonstrators as they protest on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Paul Villalobos, 28, from Oakland, joins other demonstrators as they protest on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
A huge crowd gathers in downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors march through downtown Los Angeles.   (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors march through downtown Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors march through downtown Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Riverside County Sheriff Lt Chris Durham tries to calm nerves after hundreds of demonstrators that marched to the police station protest the death of George Floyd in Moreno Valley.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
In a sign of peace, protesters reach out to Riverside County Sheriff deputies, who were there to enforce an 8pm curfew during a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd’s in Moreno Valley.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of demonstrators block traffic as they march down both sides of Balboa Blvd. to protest against racism in Newport Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march through West Hollywood to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd during march on Wednesday.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march through West Hollywood to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd during march on Wednesday.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors rally on the steps Anaheim City Hall steps against last week’s in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors rally on the steps Anaheim City Hall steps against last week’s in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors rally on the steps Anaheim City Hall steps against last week’s in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors rally on the steps Anaheim City Hall steps against last week’s in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Bando Kev prays along Hollywood Blvd. in front of the National Guard and near TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A couple promote peace on Highland Ave. in Hollywood as protesters continue to demonstrate.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Makenzie Anderson, 2, rides on her father, Shawn’s shoulders as they join hundreds of protesters marching throughout downtown.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Marcus Owen, yells out chants for George Floyd as hundreds of protesters gather outside City Hall in a daylong protest.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Hussain Sharif, left, Mari Drake, and Thomas Rosado chant as they ride along with hundreds of protesters at a downtown demonstration.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of protesters march throughout downtown ending with many arrested for curfew violations.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
“Hands up. Don’t shoot,” say hundreds participating in a march against the of George Floyd on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice onTuesday.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Members of the California National Guard flash peace signs after protesters had marched by in support of Black Lives Matter in Venice.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters shoot hoops while taking a break from marching against the death of George Floyd by police on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice on Tuesday. The basketball hoop was attached to the front of a bus that followed the protest for a while.   (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Several hundred protesters take a knee and hold their fists in the air during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd during a peaceful protest march from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A woman stands next to an image of George Floyd as hundreds participate in a march against the in-custody death of Floyd in Venice.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Terrence Burney, 36, left, and Commander of the LAPD Operation West Bureau Cory Palka, right, talk together peacefully in front of Getty House in Hancock Park.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Protestors gather outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Hancock Park house as they continue to demonstrate against police brutality.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Jordan takes a knee as she joins other protesters at Sunset & Vine in Hollywood on Tuesday.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A young woman reacts to a group chant, while gathered with a couple hundred people to protest the death of George Floyd and in support of Black Lives Matter, near the Manhattan Beach Pier.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Jayse Garcia, 27, of Los Angeles takes part in a demonstration in Hollywood.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters sit in front of National Guardsmen closing Sunset Blvd at Vine Street in Hollywood.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Mira Ercingoz,16, from Palos Verdes, center in red hat, holds a poster with an image of George Floyd alongside protesters in Manhattan Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators take a knee during protests in Hollywood on Tuesday.
  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
A mother and daughter pass protestors in Hollywood.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Several hundred protesters gather to demand justice for George Floyd at the Manhattan Beach Pier Plaza Tuesday.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Janie Hill,15, from Lawndale, receives a hug from a friend, following an emotional discussion with a Manhattan Beach Police officer, at the conclusion of a protest in Manhattan Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
LAPD Cmdr. Gerald Woodyard takes a knee with clergy members from the Los Angeles area as they participate in a march and demonstration outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti walks out to address protesters and clergy members outside LAPD headquarters on Tuesday.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Several hundred protesters take a knee and hold their fists in the air during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd during a peaceful protest march from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Sep. 14, 2020
4:57 PM
In the midst of rowdy protests, arsons and other property damage in Los Angeles this summer, officials from various city agencies that had been called into the field were requesting escorts from the already-overwhelmed Los Angeles Police without any centralized coordination and at times in areas where there was no unrest.

When the National Guard arrived to help quell the chaos, officials in the city’s Emergency Operations Center were unsure of the troops’ marching orders — and didn’t know what they were allowed to do.

And as local leaders instituted nightly curfews, there was no plan for disseminating the information to the public or the thousands of protesters in the streets — many of whom would subsequently be arrested.

Those findings and others are laid out in a draft “after action report” on the handling of the protests by the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department, which worked to coordinate the city’s response by providing logistical support to the LAPD and other agencies in the field.

The report was posted online as part of the September agenda of the department’s Emergency Management Committee, which is comprised of emergency managers from different departments in the city. Jessica Kellogg, a spokeswoman for the emergency department, said the report is still being revised.

It will eventually have to be approved by the department’s Emergency Operations Board — which is chaired by LAPD Chief Michel Moore and includes other top emergency officials — but Kellogg said she was not sure when that would occur.

The draft report is the first of several city assessments of the protests to be made public. Others that will focus more narrowly on the actions of the LAPD, which was the lead agency in the response, are still pending.

The report largely focuses on the efforts of its own staff to coordinate responses between agencies from their downtown emergency center, outlining both “best practices” that were used and “areas for improvement.”

It notes that, when the protests erupted in late May, the Operations Center was already up and running during weekday hours as part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That made ramping up to an around-the-clock emergency posture in response to the protests easier in some ways, but harder in others, the report found.

The report found that “partnerships and open communication already established since March of 2020 for the pandemic, resulted in a more developed, organized, and effective coordinated response.”

But it also noted that there were no clear guidelines for filling out required paperwork for two simultaneous emergencies, including status reports intended to convey to top officials where the city stood on any given day in terms of emergency resources and needs.

The dual emergencies also presented other hurdles, including forcing the LAPD to “establish a system to separate calls related to the protests and those related to COVID-19,” the report found.

The report noted other interesting facts about the city’s response during the protests, as well. For example, in the aftermath of the protests and the fires and property destruction that occurred, public works crews removed 300 tons of material from the city, including 71 tons that were “directly related to ‘broom and shovel’ cleanup related to vandalism,” the report found.

The report estimated a later protest in Hollywood on June 7 — the largest of any of the gatherings — was attended by 50,000 people.

The emergency department ultimately concluded that its response was “successful” overall, but said changes are underway to ensure that the identified problems aren’t repeated.

Asked about police officers being called out to quiet areas to escort other city personnel during the height of protests, Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, said the department always works “with the goal of ensuring the safety of our fellow city partners,” and recognizes that protests are inherently dynamic situations where conditions can change on the ground quickly.

He otherwise declined to comment on the findings of the emergency department’s report, citing the ongoing nature of the LAPD’s own review — which he said would cover some of the same topics.

Rubenstein said he did not have an estimate for when the LAPD’s own report would be completed and made public.

Los Angeles Times reporter Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this article.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department.

