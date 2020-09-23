Here is Newsom’s plan to allow only zero-emissions car sales in California by 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order to restrict new car sales in the state to only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

Here are key points from Times reporting:



The change

There has been talk of completely phasing out gasoline-powered cars in California for several years — but nothing concrete until now.

In his order, Newsom laid out his ambition: “It shall be a goal of the State that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks will be zero-emission by 2035. It shall be a further goal of the State that 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the State be zero-emission by 2045 for all operations where feasible and by 2035 for drayage trucks. It shall be further a goal of the State to transition to 100 percent zero-emission off-road vehicles and equipment by 2035 where feasible.”

The governor’s order directs the state Air Resources Board to develop and propose regulations requiring “increasing volumes of new zero-emission vehicles sold in the State towards the target of 100 percent of in-state sales by 2035.”



Background

Cars, trucks and other vehicles are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in California, accounting for about 40% of the statewide total, and their emissions have been stubbornly creeping upward in recent years. Driving down transportation pollution remains the state’s biggest challenge in achieving its goal of slashing planet-warming emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

Under current regulations, the Air Resources Board requires automakers to sell electric, fuel cell and other zero-emission vehicles in increasing percentages through 2025. Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for 7.6% of new car registrations California in 2019. In 2018, under then-Gov. Jerry Brown, the state set a goal to put 5 million zero-emission cars on the road by 2025. There were 670,000 zero-emission vehicles sold in California through the end of 2019, according to auto industry sales data.



The order

EXECUTIVE ORDER N-79-20

WHEREAS the climate change crisis is happening now, impacting California in unprecedented ways, and affecting the health and safety of too many Californians; and

WHEREAS we must accelerate our actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change, and more quickly move toward our low-carbon, sustainable and resilient future; and

WHEREAS the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire transportation sector, bringing a sharp decline in demand for fuels and adversely impacting public transportation; and

WHEREAS as our economy recovers, we must accelerate the transition to a carbon neutral future that supports the retention and creation of high-road, high-quality jobs; and

WHEREAS California’s long-term economic resilience requires bold action to eliminate emissions from transportation, which is the largest source of emissions in the State; and

WHEREAS the State must prioritize clean transportation solutions that are accessible to all Californians, particularly those who are low-income or experience a disproportionate share of pollution; and

WHEREAS zero emissions technologies, especially trucks and equipment, reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollutants that disproportionately burden our disadvantaged communities of color; and

WHEREAS California is a world leader in manufacturing and deploying zero-emission vehicles and chargers and fueling stations for cars, trucks, buses and freight-related equipment; and

WHEREAS passenger rail, transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and micro-mobility options are critical components to the State achieving carbon neutrality and connecting communities, requiring coordination of investments and work with all levels of governments including rail and transit agencies to support these mobility options; and

WHEREAS California’s policies have contributed to an on-going reduction in in-state oil extraction, which has declined by over 60 percent since 1985, but demand for oil has not correspondingly declined over the same period of time; and

WHEREAS California is already working to decarbonize the transportation fuel sector through the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which recognizes the full life cycle of carbon in transportation emissions including transport into the State; and

WHEREAS clean renewable fuels play a role as California transitions to a decarbonized transportation sector; and

WHEREAS to protect the health and safety of our communities and workers the State must focus on the impacts of oil extraction as it transitions away from fossil fuel, by working to end the issuance of new hydraulic fracturing permits by 2024; and

WHEREAS a sustainable and inclusive economic future for California will require retaining and creating high-road, high-quality jobs through sustained engagement with communities, workers and industries in changing and growing industries.

NOW THEREFORE, I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and the statutes of the State of California, do hereby issue the following Order to pursue actions necessary to combat the climate crisis.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

