Here is Newsom’s plan to allow only zero-emissions car sales in California by 2035
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order to restrict new car sales in the state to only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.
Here are key points from Times reporting:
The change
There has been talk of completely phasing out gasoline-powered cars in California for several years — but nothing concrete until now.
In his order, Newsom laid out his ambition: “It shall be a goal of the State that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks will be zero-emission by 2035. It shall be a further goal of the State that 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the State be zero-emission by 2045 for all operations where feasible and by 2035 for drayage trucks. It shall be further a goal of the State to transition to 100 percent zero-emission off-road vehicles and equipment by 2035 where feasible.”
The governor’s order directs the state Air Resources Board to develop and propose regulations requiring “increasing volumes of new zero-emission vehicles sold in the State towards the target of 100 percent of in-state sales by 2035.”
Background
Cars, trucks and other vehicles are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in California, accounting for about 40% of the statewide total, and their emissions have been stubbornly creeping upward in recent years. Driving down transportation pollution remains the state’s biggest challenge in achieving its goal of slashing planet-warming emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.
Under current regulations, the Air Resources Board requires automakers to sell electric, fuel cell and other zero-emission vehicles in increasing percentages through 2025. Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for 7.6% of new car registrations California in 2019. In 2018, under then-Gov. Jerry Brown, the state set a goal to put 5 million zero-emission cars on the road by 2025. There were 670,000 zero-emission vehicles sold in California through the end of 2019, according to auto industry sales data.
The order
EXECUTIVE ORDER N-79-20
WHEREAS the climate change crisis is happening now, impacting California in unprecedented ways, and affecting the health and safety of too many Californians; and
WHEREAS we must accelerate our actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change, and more quickly move toward our low-carbon, sustainable and resilient future; and
WHEREAS the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire transportation sector, bringing a sharp decline in demand for fuels and adversely impacting public transportation; and
WHEREAS as our economy recovers, we must accelerate the transition to a carbon neutral future that supports the retention and creation of high-road, high-quality jobs; and
WHEREAS California’s long-term economic resilience requires bold action to eliminate emissions from transportation, which is the largest source of emissions in the State; and
WHEREAS the State must prioritize clean transportation solutions that are accessible to all Californians, particularly those who are low-income or experience a disproportionate share of pollution; and
WHEREAS zero emissions technologies, especially trucks and equipment, reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollutants that disproportionately burden our disadvantaged communities of color; and
WHEREAS California is a world leader in manufacturing and deploying zero-emission vehicles and chargers and fueling stations for cars, trucks, buses and freight-related equipment; and
WHEREAS passenger rail, transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and micro-mobility options are critical components to the State achieving carbon neutrality and connecting communities, requiring coordination of investments and work with all levels of governments including rail and transit agencies to support these mobility options; and
WHEREAS California’s policies have contributed to an on-going reduction in in-state oil extraction, which has declined by over 60 percent since 1985, but demand for oil has not correspondingly declined over the same period of time; and
WHEREAS California is already working to decarbonize the transportation fuel sector through the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which recognizes the full life cycle of carbon in transportation emissions including transport into the State; and
WHEREAS clean renewable fuels play a role as California transitions to a decarbonized transportation sector; and
WHEREAS to protect the health and safety of our communities and workers the State must focus on the impacts of oil extraction as it transitions away from fossil fuel, by working to end the issuance of new hydraulic fracturing permits by 2024; and
WHEREAS a sustainable and inclusive economic future for California will require retaining and creating high-road, high-quality jobs through sustained engagement with communities, workers and industries in changing and growing industries.
NOW THEREFORE, I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and the statutes of the State of California, do hereby issue the following Order to pursue actions necessary to combat the climate crisis.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:
- It shall be a goal of the State that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks will be zero-emission by 2035. It shall be a further goal of the State that 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the State be zero-emission by 2045 for all operations where feasible and by 2035 for drayage trucks. It shall be further a goal of the State to transition to 100 percent zero-emission off-road vehicles and equipment by 2035 where feasible.
The State Air Resources Board, to the extent consistent with State and federal law, shall develop and propose:
a) Passenger vehicle and truck regulations requiring increasing volumes of new zero-emission vehicles sold in the State towards the target of 100 percent of in-state sales by 2035.
b) Medium- and heavy-duty vehicle regulations requiring increasing volumes of new zero-emission trucks and buses sold and operated in the State towards the target of 100 percent of the fleet transitioning to zero-emission vehicles by 2045 everywhere feasible and for all drayage trucks to be zero- emission by 2035.
c) Strategies, in coordination with other State agencies, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and local air districts, to achieve 100 percent zero-emission from off-road vehicles and equipment operations in the State by 2035.
In implementing this Paragraph, the State Air Resources Board shall act consistently with technological feasibility and cost-effectiveness.
- The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, in consultation with the State Air Resources Board, Energy Commission, Public Utilities Commission, State Transportation Agency, the Department of Finance and other State agencies, local agencies and the private sector, shall develop a Zero-Emissions Vehicle Market Development Strategy by January 31, 2021, and update every three years thereafter, that:
a) Ensures coordinated and expeditious implementation of the system of policies, programs and regulations necessary to achieve the goals and orders established by this Order.
b) Outlines State agencies’ actions to support new and used zero- emission vehicle markets for broad accessibility for all Californians.
- The State Air Resources Board, the Energy Commission, Public Utilities Commission and other relevant State agencies, shall use existing authorities to accelerate deployment of affordable fueling and charging options for zero-emission vehicles, in ways that serve all communities and in particular low-income and disadvantaged communities, consistent with State and federal law.
- The Energy Commission, in consultation with the State Air Resources Board and the Public Utilities Commission, shall update the biennial statewide assessment of zero-emission vehicle infrastructure required by Assembly Bill 2127 (Chapter 365, Statues of 2018) to support the levels of electric vehicle adoption required by this Order.
- The State Transportation Agency, the Department of Transportation and the California Transportation Commission, in consultation with the Department of Finance and other State agencies, shall by July 15, 2021 identify near term actions, and investment strategies, to improve clean transportation, sustainable freight and transit options, while continuing a “fix-it-first” approach to our transportation system, including where feasible:
a) Building towards an integrated, statewide rail and transit network, consistent with the California State Rail Plan, to provide seamless, affordable multimodal travel options for all.
b) Supporting bicycle, pedestrian, and micro-mobility options, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities in the State, by incorporating safe and accessible infrastructure into projects where appropriate.
c) Supporting light, medium, and heavy duty zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure as part of larger transportation projects, where appropriate.
- The Labor and Workforce Development Agency and the Office of Planning and Research, in consultation with the Department of Finance and other State agencies, shall develop by July 15, 2021 and expeditiously implement a Just Transition Roadmap, consistent with the recommendations in the “Putting California on the High Road: A Jobs and Climate Action Plan for 2030” report pursuant to Assembly Bill 398 (Chapter 135, Statutes of 2017).
- To support the transition away from fossil fuels consistent with the goals established in this Order and California’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by no later than 2045, the California Environmental Protection Agency and the California Natural Resources Agency, in consultation with other State, local and federal agencies, shall expedite regulatory processes to repurpose and transition upstream and downstream oil production facilities, while supporting community participation, labor standards, and protection of public health, safety and the environment. The agencies shall report on progress and provide an action plan, including necessary changes in regulations, laws or resources, by July 15, 2021
- The State Air Resources Board, in consultation with other State agencies, shall develop and propose strategies to continue the State’s current efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels beyond 2030 with consideration of the full life cycle of carbon.
- The California Environmental Protection Agency and the California Natural Resources Agency, in consultation with the Office of Planning and Research, the Department of Finance, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and other local and federal agencies, shall develop strategies, recommendations and actions by July 15, 2021 to manage and expedite the responsible closure and remediation of former oil extraction sites as the State transitions to a carbon-neutral economy.
- The Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division and other relevant State agencies shall strictly enforce bonding requirements and other regulations to ensure oil extraction operators are responsible for the proper closure and remediation of their sites.
- The Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division shall:
a) Propose a significantly strengthened, stringent, science-based health and safety draft rule that protects communities and workers from the impacts of oil extraction activities by December 31, 2020.
b) Post on its website for public review and consultation a draft rule at least 60 days before submitting to the Office of Administrative Law.
