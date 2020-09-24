Vehicle plows through Breonna Taylor protesters in Hollywood, hitting at least one person

A truck drove through a group of protesters in Hollywood on Thursday night, striking and running over at least one person as it sped through the crowd, news footage shows.

Demonstrators had gathered at 7 p.m. at Hollywood Forever Cemetery before marching through the streets of Hollywood to decry the announcement Wednesday that just one Louisville, Ky., police officer would face charges in the case of Breonna Taylor, and not for her death.

The group was moving along Sunset Boulevard, video posted to Twitter and YouTube shows, when what appeared to be a black pickup accelerated among the protesters, striking one directly and hurtling the person backward. The truck then sped down Sunset Boulevard, nearly hitting other people who leaped out of the way, the footage shows.

Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said paramedics were called just before 9 p.m. to the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Seward Street. An ambulance transported at least one person to a hospital. Prange had no information about their condition.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said the area’s watch commander was still trying to gather information.

Caution: Video contains graphic content and strong language.