Temperatures soar across southland elevating fire danger

Temperatures soared across the Southland today, on the hottest day of a week-long heat wave that’s combining with low humidity to create elevated fire danger.

A heat advisory will be in effect through Friday in the Southland, with temperatures climbing into triple-digit territory not only in the valleys but in Orange County and other inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat prompted the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, to issue a Flex Alert that will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday. The alert urges residents to conserve energy wherever possible to reduce strain on the grid and prevent possible rolling blackouts.

A pedestrian walks on the shady side of the street against a tiled mural in the hot afternoon sun in Santa Monica. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast in both L.A. and Orange counties today. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The temperature along Compton Boulevard in Compton hit 101 degrees by midday on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Members of the Long Beach Poly High School swim team hold an outdoor practice in Al;amitos Bay as the temperature in Long Beach soared to 104 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A woman enjoys a popsicle along Atlantic Avenue as the temperature in Long Beach soars to 104 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. A heat advisory will be in effect through Friday, with record temperatures expected throughout Southern California. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Traffic streams along the 405 Freeway in Long Beach, where the temperature soared to 104 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A beachgoer tosses a football into the air at Bolsa Chica State Beach as triple-digit temperatures bake inland areas of Southern California on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Lionel Taplin, with L.A. County Parks and Recreation, takes a drink of water, while he and workers with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank deliver boxes of food in a drive-through to hundreds of needy families and individuals under the hot sun at Saybrook Park in Montebello on September 30, 2020. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A man rushes after his floating canopy after the tide swept it into the lake in the 105 degree temperature at Lake Perris State Recreation Area on September 30, 2020 in Perris, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A couple stay cool in the surf as hot weather prevailed over Santa Monica. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast in both L.A. and Orange counties today. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County worker Caitlyn Gonzales takes a breather while she and workers with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank deliver boxes of food in a drive-through to hundreds of needy families and individuals under the hot sun at Saybrook Park in Montebello on September 30, 2020. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A man doesn’t have to wait to ride a nearby wave when riding a hydroboard in Playa Del Rey. Heat advisory for Los Angeles. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast in both L.A. and Orange counties today. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Echo Park Lake provides a cool spot for paddles boaters as temperatures near 100 degrees sent many people outdoors on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)