Temperatures soar across southland elevating fire danger

Temperatures soared across the Southland today, on the hottest day of a week-long heat wave that’s combining with low humidity to create elevated fire danger.
A heat advisory will be in effect through Friday in the Southland, with temperatures climbing into triple-digit territory not only in the valleys but in Orange County and other inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat prompted the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, to issue a Flex Alert that will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday. The alert urges residents to conserve energy wherever possible to reduce strain on the grid and prevent possible rolling blackouts.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 3216 on Wednesday, which would have provided sweeping new labor protections for workers laid off during the pandemic by requiring hotel, airport and janitorial employers to rehire based on seniority.
The success of L.A. Unified’s massive testing program depends on SummerBio, a company just started by a former business associate of Supt. Austin Beutner. The deal came outside the district’s normal contracting process, under Beutner’s emergency powers.