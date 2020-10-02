Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Sheriff’s deputy shoots herself in leg, rushed to hospital

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was injured Friday morning after accidentally shooting herself in the leg.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Oct. 2, 2020
7:38 AM
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after accidentally shooting herself in the leg, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, at 1310 W. Imperial Highway, according to department officials.

Deputy Shawn Dubusky, a department spokesman, said that the severity of the injured deputy’s wound was unclear but that it appears she was struck in the thigh.

Dubusky did not identify what hospital the deputy was taken to, but other outlets have reported it was Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Her condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

