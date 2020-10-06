After 7 years in jail Los Angeles man declared Factually Innocent of armed robbery

A Los Angeles man who was serving a 15-year prison term after being convicted

of armed robbery and other charges was declared factually innocent today.

``This case underscores the important ethical duty of every prosecutor

to continue to seek justice, even if it requires us to admit that a mistake

was made,’' Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said shortly

after the ruling was made in Derrick Harris’ case.

Derrick Harris, looks at attorney Mike Semanchik, with the California Innocence Project, who makes a statement to the judge shortly before Harris’ wrongful conviction is overturned in Dept. 56 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on October 6, 2020. Harris was wrongly convicted of armed robbery in 2013 at age 22. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The county’s top prosecutor noted that one of the two men who pointed

a handgun at a customer and took a gold chain necklace from him at a fast-food

restaurant in Watts disclosed that Harris was not involved in the July 1, 2013,

robbery.

Derrick Harris reacts as his wrongful conviction is overturned in Dept. 56 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on October 6, 2020. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

After receiving a factual innocence claim from the California

Innocence Project on Harris’ behalf, the District Attorney’s Conviction Review

Unit discovered evidence that led to the identification of a new suspect who

confessed that he had been involved in the armed robbery but could not be

charged with the crime because the statute of limitations had expired,

according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Derrick Harris walks to freedom with his son Derrick, Jr., 9, after his wrongful conviction was overturned in Dept. 56 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

``I am grateful to the man who told the truth, that Mr. Harris was not

involved in this crime, which ignited our investigation of this case,’'

Lacey said.

=Derrick Harris, in blue suit, walks out of the Hall of Justice with his family after a press conference to discuss his wrongful conviction which was overturned in criminal courts in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Harris, now 29, was convicted of one count each of second-degree

robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and disobeying a court order. He

had served seven years in state prison before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge

William C. Ryan vacated his conviction, dismissed the case, permanently

released him from prison and found him factually innocent of the crime.

Derrick Harris walks with his son Derrick, Jr., 9, to the Hall of Justice after his wrongful conviction was overturned in Dept. 56 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

According to the California Innocence Project, the victim had

``misidentified’’ Harris after being shown a ``highly suggestive’’ photo line-

up. In a social media post, the CIP congratulated Harris on his ``newfound

freedom’’ and lauded Mike Semanchik, the California Innocence Project’s

managing attorney, and his team for ``ensuring his exoneration.’'

Derrick Harris and his son Derrick, Jr., 9, listen to District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologize to him after his wrongful conviction was overturned at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)