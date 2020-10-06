After 7 years in jail Los Angeles man declared Factually Innocent of armed robbery

A Los Angeles man who was serving a 15-year prison term after being convicted
of armed robbery and other charges was declared factually innocent today.
``This case underscores the important ethical duty of every prosecutor
to continue to seek justice, even if it requires us to admit that a mistake
was made,’' Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said shortly
after the ruling was made in Derrick Harris’ case.
The county’s top prosecutor noted that one of the two men who pointed
a handgun at a customer and took a gold chain necklace from him at a fast-food
restaurant in Watts disclosed that Harris was not involved in the July 1, 2013,
robbery.
After receiving a factual innocence claim from the California
Innocence Project on Harris’ behalf, the District Attorney’s Conviction Review
Unit discovered evidence that led to the identification of a new suspect who
confessed that he had been involved in the armed robbery but could not be
charged with the crime because the statute of limitations had expired,
according to the District Attorney’s Office.
``I am grateful to the man who told the truth, that Mr. Harris was not
involved in this crime, which ignited our investigation of this case,’'
Lacey said.
Harris, now 29, was convicted of one count each of second-degree
robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and disobeying a court order. He
had served seven years in state prison before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge
William C. Ryan vacated his conviction, dismissed the case, permanently
released him from prison and found him factually innocent of the crime.
According to the California Innocence Project, the victim had
``misidentified’’ Harris after being shown a ``highly suggestive’’ photo line-
up. In a social media post, the CIP congratulated Harris on his ``newfound
freedom’’ and lauded Mike Semanchik, the California Innocence Project’s
managing attorney, and his team for ``ensuring his exoneration.’'
