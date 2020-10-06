Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Man dressed as the Hulk is arrested for vandalizing Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized again
Activist James Lambert Otis, 56, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Station on Monday for vandalizing President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a second time. Above, officials repaired previous damage made to the star by Otis in 2016.
(Getty Images)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Oct. 6, 2020
5 AM
A man who dressed up as the Hulk when he smashed President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week turned himself in to Los Angeles police Monday.

James Lambert Otis, a 56-year-old activist, had done the same thing before, police say.

Otis was questioned and booked on suspicion of felony vandalism after police reviewed video footage of the incident that took place around 5:50 a.m Friday. Otis allegedly smashed the star with a pickax while he was dressed as the irascible Marvel hero.

A Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokesperson informed The Times on Friday that damage to the plaque was over $3,000, which made the crime a felony.

It will be up to the chamber to again replace the star, just as it did in 2016 when Otis destroyed the mini-monument with a sledgehammer and pickax. That time he was charged with one felony count of vandalism.

Otis, who was not available for comment on Monday, told The Times in 2016 he had an open “disdain” for the then-presidential candidate.

“I just sort of had enough with Mr. Trump’s aggressive language toward women and his behavior, his sexual violence with women and against women,” Otis said in regard to accusations of sexual assault made against the president. “I’ve had personally in my own family four people who have been assaulted or have had sexual violence happen to them. It all became very personal.”

In 2016, Otis was dressed as a construction worker complete with a hard hat and vest.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this story.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

