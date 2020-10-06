Haliburton International Foods CEO charged for child prostitution

The Orange County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that Ian Charles Schenkel, founder and chief executive of Ontario-based Haliburton International Foods, was charged last month for engaging in underage prostitution.

Schenkel was arrested Sept. 29 in Newport Beach. The following day, Amanda Emilia Perez, 22, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the crimes.

Authorities are asking any potential victims to call the Newport Beach Police Department at (949) 644-3790.

Schenkel, 59, has been charged with six felony counts, including unlawful sex with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse and a lewd act on a child 14 or 15.

There were also two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution with a minor.

Perez was also charged with six felony counts, including human trafficking of a victim under 18, human trafficking of a victim under 16 and pandering with a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

If convicted on all counts, Schenkel could serve as much as eight years in state prison and almost two years in county jail. Perez faces a maximum of 14 years and eight months in state prison.

“The exploitation of children for sex acts shocks the public conscience,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “It is reprehensible, and it is unlawful.”

Schenkel, a dual American-Canadian citizen, is believed to be home in Newport Beach after posting $100,000 bond. Perez posted a $70,000 bond.