Newport Beach CEO steps down from company after being charged with child prostitution

Newport Beach resident Ian Charles Schenkel, facing charges of engaging in underage prostitution, has stepped down as chief executive of Haliburton International Foods, according to the company.

The statement released by the Ontario-based company does not state the reason for Schenkel’s resignation. Dan Glick, a management and financial advisor to the company, was appointed as the new CEO. Schenkel, who founded Haliburton International Foods, is no longer listed on the company’s website.

Schenkel, 59, was arrested and charged Sept. 29 by the Orange County district attorney’s office with engaging in the prostitution of two teenagers. He faces six felony counts associated with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and two misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution of a minor. If convicted on all counts, Schenkel faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and almost two years in county jail.

He is out on bail of $100,000.

Charges were also filed against the 22-year-old Huntington Beach woman who authorities say brought the children to Schenkel for sex. Amanda Emilia Perez, 22, was arrested last month on six felony counts as related to the facilitation of the prostitution of minors. If convicted on all counts, she faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and eight months in state prison. Perez is out on bail of $70,000.

Nguyen writes for Times Community News.