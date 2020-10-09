Photos: Closed for months, malls and casinos reopen in Los Angeles County

Over the last two weeks, a number of businesses in Los Angeles County have resumed operations for the first time in months. Breweries, wineries, card rooms and playgrounds were allowed to reopen outdoor operations, nail salons got the go-ahead to reopen indoors with limitations, and on Wednesday, indoor shopping malls were given the green light to reopen at 25% capacity.
The vast Beverly Center was busy but far from crowded Thursday afternoon, the second day of its third pandemic reopening since March. Many of the designer brands that make the mall a tourist destination now feature velvet ropes at the door and beefed-up security, while retailers such as Zara and Forever 21 have emerged with slimmed-down collections and limited inventory.
Mask notices were taped to every storefront, with hand sanitizer stations nearby.
The mall itself has been significantly reordered since it last shut down July 14. Gone are seats and interactive displays, as well as many cafes and restaurants, per state guidelines. A new personal protective equipment vending machine with face masks, hand wipes and flushable toilet seat covers was installed near the sixth-floor concierge desk.
Beverly Center
Gardens Casino
Westfield Santa Anita
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.