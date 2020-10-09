Photos: Closed for months, malls and casinos reopen in Los Angeles County

Over the last two weeks, a number of businesses in Los Angeles County have resumed operations for the first time in months. Breweries, wineries, card rooms and playgrounds were allowed to reopen outdoor operations, nail salons got the go-ahead to reopen indoors with limitations, and on Wednesday, indoor shopping malls were given the green light to reopen at 25% capacity.

The vast Beverly Center was busy but far from crowded Thursday afternoon, the second day of its third pandemic reopening since March. Many of the designer brands that make the mall a tourist destination now feature velvet ropes at the door and beefed-up security, while retailers such as Zara and Forever 21 have emerged with slimmed-down collections and limited inventory.

Mask notices were taped to every storefront, with hand sanitizer stations nearby.

The mall itself has been significantly reordered since it last shut down July 14. Gone are seats and interactive displays, as well as many cafes and restaurants, per state guidelines. A new personal protective equipment vending machine with face masks, hand wipes and flushable toilet seat covers was installed near the sixth-floor concierge desk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beverly Center

“Trying to shop till I drop,” said Kevin Romero, 27, center, as he and other shoppers returned to the Beverly Center on Thursday after Los Angeles County eased restrictions. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

An employee waits on customers at the Apple store at the Beverly Center. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Gardens Casino

Employee Craig Phillips sanitizes a protective partition between gamblers on Sunday at one of 45 card tables set up at what used to be the valet area in front of the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens. Each time a customer leaves their seat, the partitions and seats are sanitized, Phillips said. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Maria Gloria Sanchez, left, and her husband Francisco of La Habra apply hand sanitizer before entering Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Banker Fernando Martinez, left, looks at his hands before applying hand sanitizer while working at a baccarat table set up in what used to be the valet area at the Gardens Casino. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Westfield Santa Anita

Customers return to indoor shopping at the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia on Tuesday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Signs on the floor remind shoppers to practice social distancing at Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)