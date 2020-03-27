A visual look at the coronavirus pandemic

1/19
The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Juan Diaz Jr., a life long Los Angeles Dodgers fan, says a prayer, hoping for the season to start by May, in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Haley, CEO and Founder, of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless in skid row in these days of coronavirus in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A passenger wears a mask on a Merto bus during a coronavirus outbreak in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Dept. wear protective gear while handing out kits to people to swab the inside of their mouths to test for the coronavirus, inside a parking lot on Stadium Way, near Dodger Stadium. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Dede Oneal gives a “V” for victory sign while waiting in a line of cars to receive a test for COVID-19 at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A man with a protective mask walks by a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Aerial view of an empty Westfield Topanga mall parking lot, as new regulations have closed all indoor shopping centers in Canoga Park. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural that says :"Cancel Plans Not Humaity” on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Medical Assistant Phlebotomist Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, from Glendale who is donating blood for her first time at the American Red Cross blood drive held at L.A. Care Health Plan in downtown Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The lights are on but the Santa Monica Pier is closed to the public. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD busses sit idle in a district transportation yard in Gardena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight through in a sparse Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk as fewer people than usual are on the Venice Boardwalk Monday morning in light of the coronavirus. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Denise Young, right, looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a 4th grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Hollywood Blvd. is devoid of the usual crowds as most shops are shuttered. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Michael Ray, 11, plays with a ball before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Gov. Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order and all nonessential businesses are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. So what does it look like outside — from above?
Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to stay at home. With businesses and popular destinations closed, The Times’ Luis Sinco documented the surreal scenes.
Airline service in the United States is teetering on the brink of collapse, with near-empty planes and coronavirus outbreaks that have left some air traffic control towers empty.
As we all adjust to our new lives under the umbrella of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco gives us a look at Long Beach.
On Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills the high-end shops are closed, the normally bustling sidewalks empty because of California coronavirus restrictions.
Here’s a visual look at how life in Southern California has changed during the coronavirus crisis.
California’s landscape of everyday life is changing under the state’s stay-home order. These drone photos prove it.
On Thursday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay at home” order. Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin and videographer Mark Potts document the first night of the order in Hollywood.
Retailers are setting aside time for seniors and other vulnerable populations to do their shopping in a less-crowded environment.