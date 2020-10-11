Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers win brings fireworks show as fans descend on Staples Center chanting ‘Kobe, Kobe!’

Lakers fans in the street with purple and gold flags
Lakers fans celebrate in the street outside L.A. Live on Sunday night.
(Dakota Smith / Los Angeles Times)
By Dakota Smith
Richard Winton
Oct. 11, 2020
7:31 PM
UPDATED7:39 PM
The Lakers’ first world championship in a decade was met Sunday with fireworks across Southern California and a growing crowd near Staples Center despite urging from city leaders to stay away.

A few hundred Lakers faithful were just outside the Staples Center complex, cheering as the team defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla. Some cheered “Kobe, Kobe” in tribute to the former Lakers great who was killed in a helicopter crash this year.

Fontana resident Jose Valdez, 24, came to downtown to watch the game. He wore a white Kobe jersey. A red mask covered his nose and mouth but his eyes couldn’t hide how he was feeling.

“I’m in shock,” Valdez said. “I’m so happy.”

The crowd was peaceful, and police were blocking entrances into Staples Center and L.A. Live. Some merchants were on the street selling souvenirs.

Meanwhile, fireworks could be seen and heard in neighborhoods across the city amid cheers and celebrations.

On Friday, Los Angeles Police Department officials said they were hoping fans would stay home but were prepared for crowd control if needed.

LAPD Deputy Chief Vito Palazzolo, who oversees the department’s Central Bureau, which includes L.A. Live, said: “We are discouraging anyone from gathering given the coronavirus. The Staples Center is dark, and fans I think know the screens around it aren’t turned on.

“We hope people celebrate at home…. The teams are playing in the bubble, not locally, and fans have stayed away,” Palazzolo added.

Social distancing requirements imposed by the county and city forbid large social gatherings.

