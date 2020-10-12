Firefighters battle small brush fire in Griffith Park area
Firefighters battled a small brush fire that broke out Monday night in the Griffith Park area.
The fire burned around 2311 N Hobart Blvd. in Los Feliz. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was not threatening any homes.
Helicopters made water drops on the blaze, assisting firefighters on the ground.
