Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Firefighters battle small brush fire in Griffith Park area

Firefighters battling blaze in Griffith Park
(LAFD)
By Times staff
Oct. 12, 2020
11:29 PM
Share

Firefighters battled a small brush fire that broke out Monday night in the Griffith Park area.

The fire burned around 2311 N Hobart Blvd. in Los Feliz. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was not threatening any homes.

Helicopters made water drops on the blaze, assisting firefighters on the ground.

California
Times staff

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement