Suspect held in fatal stabbing of MTA employee

A woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority worker late last week.

Irma Monroy, 25, of Los Angeles, is being held on $2.06 million bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 28 on the murder charge along with a previous felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Monroy is alleged to have stabbed to death an MTA worker at the 7th Street/Metro Center subway station, which serves as a busy hub for the Red, Purple and Expo lines. The incident took place about 10:45 p.m. Friday after a “verbal dispute” on the Red Line, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The male victim was taken to L.A. County-USC Medical Center, where he died less than an hour later, Metro spokesman Rick Jager said Sunday.

Advertisement

The victim’s name has not been released.

In an email sent to agency employees Saturday, Metro Chief Executive Phil Washington said only that the victim had worked for Metro for more than 18 years.

Los Angeles police say they confiscated the knife used during the stabbing.