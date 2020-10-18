L.A. Metro employee stabbed to death at downtown rail station

An employee of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority was fatally stabbed Friday night at a downtown rail station, officials said.

The attack occurred Friday at 10:46 p.m. at the 7th Street/Metro Center subway station in the financial district, according to Metro spokesman Rick Jager.

The victim was transported to the L.A. County-USC Medical Center with critical injuries to his chest and was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m., Jager said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office later identified the victim as a Metro employee, Jager said. The victim’s name has not been released because his family has not yet been notified, he said.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the stabbing as a homicide, a spokesman said.

Metro Chief Executive Phil Washington said in an email to employees that the victim had worked at Metro for more than 18 years, most recently in the rail operations division.

It was not clear whether the employee was on duty at the time of the attack, Jager said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and fellow Metro employees,” Jager said. He said the agency was “deeply saddened” by the incident.