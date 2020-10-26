Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Silverado fire: Evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters in Irvine

The fast-moving Silverado fire burns Monday in the hills of the Cleveland National Forest.
(KTLA-TV)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Hayley Smith
Oct. 26, 2020
10:56 AM
The fast-moving, wind-driven Silverado fire was burning in the hills north of Irvine on Monday, closing major roads and threatening homes.

Here’s what we know:

Road closures

  • Portola Parkway from Highway 241 to Jamboree Road
  • Highway 241 from Highway 133 to Santiago
  • Santiago Canyon Road from Cooks to Highway 241
Evacuations


A mandatory evacuation order was issued for about 60,000 residents in Irvine, including all homes north of Irvine Boulevard between Bake Parkway and Jamboree Road, officials said.

Map of Irvine evacuations
(City of Irvine)

Evacuation centers


University Community Center
1 Beech Tree Lane
Irvine, CA 92612

Quail Hill Community Center
39 Shady Canyon Drive
Irvine, CA 92603

Los Olivos Community Center
101 Alfonso Drive, 91618

Harvard Community Center
14701 Harvard Ave., 92606

Rancho Senior Center
3 Ethel Coplen Way, 92612

Schools


Mandatory evacuations were issued for the following schools:

  • Northwood High School

Elementary:

  • Portola Springs
  • Eastwood
  • Stonegate
  • Loma Ridge
  • Canyon View
  • Santiago Hills

Montessori:

  • Le Port
  • Northwood
  • Little Explorers

Tustin Unified schools will be evacuated to Beckman High School:

  • Hicks Canyon
  • Orchard Hills

Sources: City of Irvine; Orange County Fire Authority

