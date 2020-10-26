Silverado fire: Evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters in Irvine
The fast-moving, wind-driven Silverado fire was burning in the hills north of Irvine on Monday, closing major roads and threatening homes.
Here’s what we know:
Road closures
- Portola Parkway from Highway 241 to Jamboree Road
- Highway 241 from Highway 133 to Santiago
- Santiago Canyon Road from Cooks to Highway 241
Evacuations
A mandatory evacuation order was issued for about 60,000 residents in Irvine, including all homes north of Irvine Boulevard between Bake Parkway and Jamboree Road, officials said.
Evacuation centers
University Community Center
1 Beech Tree Lane
Irvine, CA 92612
Quail Hill Community Center
39 Shady Canyon Drive
Irvine, CA 92603
Los Olivos Community Center
101 Alfonso Drive, 91618
Harvard Community Center
14701 Harvard Ave., 92606
Rancho Senior Center
3 Ethel Coplen Way, 92612
Schools
Mandatory evacuations were issued for the following schools:
- Northwood High School
Elementary:
- Portola Springs
- Eastwood
- Stonegate
- Loma Ridge
- Canyon View
- Santiago Hills
Montessori:
- Le Port
- Northwood
- Little Explorers
Tustin Unified schools will be evacuated to Beckman High School:
- Hicks Canyon
- Orchard Hills
Sources: City of Irvine; Orange County Fire Authority
