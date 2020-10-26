Silverado fire: Evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters in Irvine

The fast-moving, wind-driven Silverado fire was burning in the hills north of Irvine on Monday, closing major roads and threatening homes.

Here’s what we know:



Road closures

Portola Parkway from Highway 241 to Jamboree Road

Highway 241 from Highway 133 to Santiago

Santiago Canyon Road from Cooks to Highway 241

Road closures for #SilveradoFire:

•Portolla from 241 to Jamboree

•241 from the 133 to Santiago

•Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241 pic.twitter.com/s7Gg1wjAvO — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020

Advertisement

Evacuations

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for about 60,000 residents in Irvine, including all homes north of Irvine Boulevard between Bake Parkway and Jamboree Road, officials said.

Map of Irvine evacuations (City of Irvine)

Evacuation centers

University Community Center

1 Beech Tree Lane

Irvine, CA 92612

Quail Hill Community Center

39 Shady Canyon Drive

Irvine, CA 92603

Advertisement

Los Olivos Community Center

101 Alfonso Drive, 91618

Harvard Community Center

14701 Harvard Ave., 92606

Rancho Senior Center

3 Ethel Coplen Way, 92612

Schools

Mandatory evacuations were issued for the following schools:

Advertisement

Northwood High School

Elementary:

Portola Springs

Eastwood

Stonegate

Loma Ridge

Canyon View

Santiago Hills

Montessori:

Le Port

Northwood

Little Explorers

Tustin Unified schools will be evacuated to Beckman High School:

Hicks Canyon

Orchard Hills

Sources: City of Irvine; Orange County Fire Authority