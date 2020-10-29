CSUN names new president, Erika Beck, credited with raising graduation rates

Erika Beck, the president of Cal State Channel Islands, who is credited with dramatically increasing graduation rates and raising achievement among Latino students, has been named president of Cal State Northridge. One of the system’s largest campuses, CSUN serves many low-income students as well as “Dreamers,” or undocumented students.

Beck, who will start her new job Jan. 11, will immediately be confronted with the challenges of preserving student access and helping students maintain progress toward earning degrees amid the COVID-19 pandemic and remote instruction, which Cal State has said will continue through the end of the academic year. The university must also contend with a significantly reduced budget in the face of state budget cuts.

The challenges will not be unfamiliar to Beck. During her time at Cal State Channel Islands, the four-year graduation rate for first-time students reached an all-time high, according to a statement from the office of CSU Chancellor Timothy White.

“In a short period of time, Dr. Beck has quickly steered CSUCI to unprecedented heights,” trustee Debra Farar, chair of the search committee, said in a statement. “Her extensive knowledge of the CSU and California ensures that she will build on the successful work of outgoing CSUN President Dianne Harrison.”

Harrison had announced her planned retirement in 2019 but agreed to stay on through the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to her appointment at CSU Channel Islands, Beck, who earned bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from the University of California San Diego, held various leadership positions at Nevada State College in Henderson, Nevada.

The CSU board of trustees also on Thursday appointed Cathy Sandeen as head of its East Bay campus. Sandeen, who has a doctorate in communication, currently serves as chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage, and she will replace outgoing President Leroy Morishita, who also delayed his retirement this year.

Beck will earn an annual salary of $415,952, and Sandeen will earn $389,238. Each will also be granted a monthly auto allowance of $1,000 and a monthly housing allowance of $5,000.

The two presidents’ salaries represent 10% increases over those of their predecessors — increases some trustees and members of the public said were not appropriate amid a global pandemic and economic recession.

“We have not as a board adequately considered or reviewed what we are asking employees to accept on the campuses across the CSU system in terms of salary freezes and furloughs among our lowest-paid workers,” Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, an ex-oficio member of the board, said Thursday at a meeting during which the trustees voted on the compensation.

Several others, including both student trustees, agreed. “I don’t think a 10% increase in a global pandemic makes sense,” student trustee Maryana Khames said. “Some of our valuable people who have been with us for a long time are being laid off. Students are facing a basic-needs crisis.”

But other trustees spoke in favor of the salary increases, noting they are still below market rate, according to the models the CSU uses to analyze salary data.

Across the CSU, about 300 employees, out of roughly 55,000, have received layoff notices. Trustee Jane Carney called the layoffs “heartbreaking,” though small in number. But, she said, “there is never a right time to raise the pay of a president. I’ve very tired of feeling that I need to apologize to presidents, saying that it isn’t that we undervalue you even though we don’t pay you enough.”

Kounalakis proposed that the board return to closed session to consider alternate salaries. Several board members agreed with her, but the motion ultimately failed, and the two compensation packages were approved.