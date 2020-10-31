Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Bomb squad investigating suspicious package found near Orange County voting center

A map with a label pointing to Westminster Community Services Building, where a suspicious package was found
An Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package near a vote center at the Westminster Community Services Building.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
Share

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found near a voting center in Westminster on Saturday afternoon.

Westminster police received a call shortly after 4 p.m. regarding a package left in a parking lot adjacent to the Westminster Community Services Building. Vote center workers, voters, and ballots were evacuated “because of the nature of the package,” Sheriff’s Cmdr. Alan Iwashita said.

“The investigation is currently still ongoing,” Iwashita said. The bomb squad had just arrived on scene shortly before 6 p.m.

The building will not be used as a vote center until further notice, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Those wishing to vote in person can visit any of the other 167 vote centers in the county.

Advertisement

“I am grateful that our Vote Center team members and voters are safe,” Neal Kelley, the Orange County registrar, said in a statement. “My office is dedicated to providing election services for the citizens of Orange County to ensure equal access to the election process, protect the integrity of votes, and maintain a transparent, accurate and fair process.”

California
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement