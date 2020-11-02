Has your mail-in ballot been rejected in the 2020 general election?
In an election where a record number of Americans will cast votes by mail, rejection rates for mail-in ballots have taken on new importance. How soon voters are notified that their ballots have been flagged for rejection — and whether they have the chance to correct any problems — varies by state.
We’ll be tracking ballot rejection data as they are made available across the country. If you’ve been notified that your ballot was rejected, we’d like to hear from you.
