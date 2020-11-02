Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Has your mail-in ballot been rejected in the 2020 general election?

Mail ballot
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura J. Nelson
Maya Lau
In an election where a record number of Americans will cast votes by mail, rejection rates for mail-in ballots have taken on new importance. How soon voters are notified that their ballots have been flagged for rejection — and whether they have the chance to correct any problems — varies by state.

We’ll be tracking ballot rejection data as they are made available across the country. If you’ve been notified that your ballot was rejected, we’d like to hear from you.

CaliforniaCampaign 2020
Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, covering transportation and mobility.

Maya Lau

Maya Lau is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

