In most consequential D.A.'s race in recent history, L.A. voters decide between tradition and reform

A nationwide push to elect progressive prosecutors could claim its largest prize or face rebuke after a summer of protests over racial injustice, as the race between incumbent Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón comes to a close.

The contest between Lacey and Gascón has been considered a litmus test of Southern California’s appetite for criminal justice reform.

Gascón, 66, who served as San Francisco’s top prosecutor from 2011 to 2019, represents a wave of progressive prosecutors focused on reducing the criminal justice system’s footprint while maintaining public safety. The movement has achieved election victories in Chicago, Philadelphia and St. Louis in recent years, and a public defender was elected to replace Gascón last year in San Francisco.

While Gascón has taken flak for surging property crime rates in San Francisco during his tenure, his use of diversion programs and ability to manage violent crime while lowering the city’s jail population has drawn praise.

A career prosecutor, Lacey, 63, showed some deference to the reform movement earlier this year when she moved to vacate tens of thousands of marijuana convictions and expressed an openness to letting outside agencies, such as the California attorney general’s office, review controversial officer-involved shootings. But of the two, Lacey, the first woman and first African American to head the district attorney’s office, is considered the more traditional tough-on-crime prosecutor and has remained a favorite of law enforcement.

Lacey, elected in 2012 and seeking a third term, nearly ended the race in March. Early returns showed her hovering above the 50%-plus-one vote share needed to win reelection outright in the primary, but Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi picked up enough ballots to hold her under that threshold. Still, with Gascón finishing roughly 20 percentage points behind Lacey, many political observers began to question if he entered the race too late or failed to broaden his appeal beyond activists.

But the dynamics of the race shifted dramatically following the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., which sparked massive protests against police brutality in Los Angeles and across the U.S.

Nationwide calls for criminal justice reform drew more attention to the race, and Gascón picked up endorsements from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Prominent California politicians, including U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, dropped their endorsements of Lacey and chose to back Gascón instead.

Lacey, meanwhile, was backed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), several members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

As interest increased, more than $19 million has poured into the race. Lacey collected roughly $7 million in her reelection bid, much of it coming in a flood of law enforcement union contributions from organizations representing rank-and-file L.A. police officers and county sheriff’s deputies.

Gascón’s coffers surged above $12 million by the end of the race, with much of his funding coming from Bay Area mega-donors who have backed reforms such as Proposition 47, which reclassified some nonviolent offenses from felonies to misdemeanors, and measures to abolish the death penalty. Liberal philanthropist George Soros also gave more than $2 million to Gascón, and the political action committee Color Of Change raised more than $3 million for Gascon in the final two months of the race.