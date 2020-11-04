Union-backed candidates take lead in L.A. Community College races

Three incumbents and one newcomer appear likely to win a majority of seats on the governing body of the Los Angeles Community College District, demonstrating the deep influence of the faculty union, which put money and resources behind the four candidates.

Current board President Andra Hoffman, incumbents David Vela and Mike Fong, and challenger Nichelle Henderson had wide leads in the races for their seats on the board Wednesday, the latest tallies from the L.A. County registrar’s office showed. The L.A. College Faculty Guild spent heavily on political mailers and phone banking to elect them.

The three other seats on the board were not up for reelection this year.

Longtime board member Scott Svonkin, the only incumbent who was heading toward defeat, said it was “disappointing” that the guild had spent so much money on this election, and that he hoped to introduce campaign finance reforms to limit such contributions in the future. Svonkin has in the past been supported by the guild.

“I am proud of my record leading on the L.A. College Promise, my efforts to fight waste, fraud and misuse of public funds, and my plan to create a COVID promise for free college to all who lost their jobs,” he said.

A group of candidates put forth by student leaders, self-branded the “L.A. Justice Squad” — Karen Hernandez, Ruffin Patterson, Cory Butler and Michelle Manos — appears to have garnered only mild support. Gerry Anderson and Chris Han, both teachers in the community college district who were endorsed by the L.A. Times editorial board, were holding distant second places for their seats, as was Cynthia Gonzalez, a high school principal within the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The new board will quickly be faced with the immediate challenges related to COVID-19 and distance learning, which have hit low-income, Black and Latino students — who make up the majority of the district’s roughly 230,000 students — particularly hard. In addition, the LACCD has had to contend with slipping enrollment, low rates of degree completion and transfer, and the fact that most of its students need many non-academic supports in order to remain enrolled and complete their academic goals.

The arrival of one newcomer could shift or consolidate the balance on the board in terms of support for LACCD chancellor Francisco Rodriguez, who was granted a one-year contract extension at the end of last year.

The LACCD board of trustees is responsible for appointing and overseeing the chancellor and setting policy for the nine-college system: East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles City College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College, Los Angeles Pierce College and West Los Angeles College.