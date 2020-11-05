Police investigate suspected hate crime in Beverly Hills restaurant

In an incident Beverly Hills police called a hate crime, a group of men Wednesday night destroyed property and assaulted employees at a restaurant while making “pro-Armenia statements.”

Between six and eight men believed to be in their 20s or 30s carried out the attack, police said. Authorities did not identify the restaurant that was targeted, saying only it was in the 300 block of South Beverly Drive.

The restaurant’s employees were attacked inside the eatery and in a nearby alley, according to the police. They suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, the police said.

Beverly Hills detectives and a specialized technology unit in the Police Department are reviewing surveillance video to identify suspects, according to a statement released by the department.

The city’s mayor, Lester Friedman, called the incident an “unacceptable act of hate and violence.”

“There is no place in our city for this behavior,” he said in a statement, “and we ask members of the public to please come forward with any information on the suspects in this case.”