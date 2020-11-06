As holiday season nears, coronavirus cases spike in L.A. County

For the first time since mid-August, Los Angeles County on Friday announced more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county back to the type of daily numbers it saw during the summer spike.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement that Friday was the third day in a row the county had seen more than 1,800 cases; over the past three days, 6,016 cases were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 317,656.

There were also 23 deaths reported Friday, for a total of 7,157.

Officials urged the public to continue following safety measures and to minimize gatherings going into the holiday season.

“We have experienced increasing cases in L.A. County before and have demonstrated that we can get back to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives when we are united in our efforts to minimize infections,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health department, said in a statement.

