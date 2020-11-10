Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Christy Smith overtakes incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in 25th congressional race

Christy Smith poses for a photo against a backdrop of trees.
Christy Smith has pulled ahead in the California Assembly race.
(Associated Press)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith appears to have taken the lead over incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in the race for the 25th Congressional District, according to the latest data from the Los Angeles and Ventura county registrar offices.

The roller-coaster race saw Garcia, a Republican, ahead by 432 votes entering Monday’s count. As of Tuesday morning, Smith holds a 1,287-vote lead.

“Thank you for all your kindness, patience, and support,” Smith tweeted Monday night. “My team and I appreciate you! We will continue to honor the process as officials do their important work.”

Advertisement

The 25th District includes Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster, and overlaps both Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Smith currently holds 160,756 votes, or 50.2%, to Garcia’s 159,469 votes, or 49.8%.

Vote-by-mail ballots will continue to be accepted through Nov. 20 if they were postmarked by election day. Updated figures are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement