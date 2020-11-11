Trump falsely claims fraud in L.A. elections. The truth is there were few problems

Voters may have differed on their ballot choices in last week’s election, but they seemed to be in agreement on at least one thing: Drop boxes are a great idea.

The boxes sprinkled around Los Angeles County were a “phenomenal” success, according to the county’s top election official.

President Trump thinks they’re evidence of fraud.

Spoiler alert. They’re not.

The president on Wednesday tweeted a long-debunked video showing election workers collecting votes from a drop box on Nov. 4, the day after polls closed, suggesting that the process is evidence of fraud.

In fact, the boxes had been closed and locked the night of the election, when the polls closed, and it took time for election workers to collect them in the following days. Under state law, mail votes cast by election day will be collected and counted until Nov. 20.

The spurious suggestion of fraud is the latest in the president’s strategy to question the results of the presidential election, in which former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner on Saturday.

Fact checkers have since debunked concerns about the drop boxes, more than 400 of which were spread from Lancaster to Long Beach.

All Drop Boxes were closed and locked at 8PM on Election Night and ballots were collected the following day. These are valid ballots that will be processed and counted during the post-election canvass -- like all outstanding vote by mail ballots. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) November 5, 2020

Dean Logan, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and the county’s top elections official, has previously sought on Twitter to dispute the video. He told the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the mail drop boxes “turned out to be a phenomenal element of this election.”

More than 1.3 million residents in Los Angeles County cast their ballots using the drop boxes, officials have said.

His office issued another denial in response.

“Yes, they are ballots; valid, legally cast ballots collected and processed by authorized election officials in accordance with the California Elections Code,” the tweet read.

At issue is a video that has circulated on the Internet for days in which a woman confronts county election workers collecting ballots from a drop box in Reseda. It suggests that the votes were somehow cast after the election in which Biden overwhelmingly won California.

The election workers, one of whom flashes a government employee badge in response to the woman’s concern, seem befuddled by the inquiry and continued stacking the mailed ballots into bags secured by zippers.

Trump’s tweet drew a figurative eye roll from election officials — and little heartburn about whether Trump’s baseless fraud claims might sway the election.

“It’s going to be really nice to have a President who isn’t an internet troll trafficking already debunked conspiracy theories,” Sam Mahood, a spokesman for Secretary of State Alex Padilla, tweeted from his personal account.

