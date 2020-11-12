Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Small plane crashes near Pacoima homes, setting cars on fire

Emergency crews respond to a plane crash near a home adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Thursday.
(KTLA)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

A small plane crashed onto a suburban street near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Thursday morning.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a fiery wreck involving the plane and multiple nearby vehicles in the 10600 block of Sutter Avenue. A large plume of smoke could be seen spewing into the sky above the area.

Preliminary information indicates the plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, was approaching the runway when it crashed, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor, who said the pilot was the only person on board.

Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to the scene. Fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange could not immediately confirm the condition of the pilot.

Advertisement

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m., according to the Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement