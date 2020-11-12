Small plane crashes near Pacoima homes, setting cars on fire

A small plane crashed onto a suburban street near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Thursday morning.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a fiery wreck involving the plane and multiple nearby vehicles in the 10600 block of Sutter Avenue. A large plume of smoke could be seen spewing into the sky above the area.

Preliminary information indicates the plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, was approaching the runway when it crashed, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor, who said the pilot was the only person on board.

Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to the scene. Fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange could not immediately confirm the condition of the pilot.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m., according to the Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.