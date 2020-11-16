Suspect who allegedly shot at officers during pursuit barricaded in Sherman Oaks home

A suspect who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit and allegedly fired at the officers Monday afternoon has barricaded himself in a Sherman Oaks home, CHP officials said.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the suspect was still inside the home on the 4500 block of Vesper Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Lopez. A SWAT team and crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, he said.

Officer Weston Haver, a spokesman for the CHP, said the pursuit began at about 12:57 p.m., when officers pulled over a driver who was speeding in a black Nissan Ultima on the 101 Freeway eastbound at Winnetka Avenue.

The driver pulled over to the right shoulder and got out of the vehicle, but a passenger then got into the driver’s seat and took off, leading officers on a short pursuit. Officers believe the suspect fired at them while driving on the 101 Freeway near Havenhurst Avenue, Haver said.

The officers did not shoot back and were not hurt, Haver said.

LAPD officers were called to assist the CHP after the suspect drove to a home near Vesper Avenue and Hortense Street and barricaded himself inside. Lopez said officers have created a perimeter in the area, “because he’s not coming out peacefully.”

The driver who was initially pulled over has been detained and is cooperating with officials and answering investigators’ questions, Haver said.

Officers closed all lanes of the 101 at Havenhurst to look for evidence of the shooting. The freeway reopened at 3:05 p.m., but the CHP is asking the public to avoid the area as police activity continues.