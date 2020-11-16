Dry heat, wet feet: Record temperatures and king tides collide in Southern California

Towering high tides hitting the Southern California coast will be met with record-high temperatures Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The astronomical tides, known as king tides, occur when the moon is closest to the Earth and are often the highest tides of the year, said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Monday’s tides could be as high as 7 feet, carrying with them elevated surf conditions and the possibility of tidal overflows.

“There are a few spots where they’ll be getting extra water near the coast,” Wofford said. “And if you have big waves on top of king tides or a high tide like that, you can get some issues.”

Waves in the coastal areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara could be as high as 9 feet, the weather service said, warning that swimmers and inexperienced surfers should stay out of the water. King tides combined with high surf can bring dangerous rip currents, minor beach erosion and an increased risk of drowning.

The coast isn’t the only area that will see anomalous weather this week. After several days of fall-like chill, downtown Los Angeles will soar to 91 degrees Monday afternoon — a record high for Nov. 16, a day that’s typically cool .

The previous record for the date — 88 degrees — was set in 2008, Wofford said.

A jogger is reflected in minor street flooding following king tides on Balboa Island in Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The heat is being driven by warm Santa Ana winds moving through a hot air system, the combination of which will elevate some areas to brief critical fire weather conditions.

“We have a high-pressure ridge over us, so the air mass is already warm to start off with,” Wofford said. “Then, when offshore winds come down the mountains, they heat up that already pretty hot air.”

Mountain areas, particularly the Santa Lucia Range, could see gusts as high as 50 mph. No red flag warnings have been issued, Wofford said, but residents are being advised to avoid burning trash or brush outdoors.

Despite what feels like a confluence of extremes, Wofford said the day’s unusual weather was no cause for concern. The king tides are arriving right on schedule, and the simmering heat will soon dissipate.

“It’ll be cool, then it’ll be hot, then it’ll go back to being cool again,” Wofford said. “That’s a pretty typical fall scenario.”