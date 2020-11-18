Photos: Mountain View fire continues raging in Eastern Sierra

One person has died in a fire that ravaged the Mono County town of Walker overnight and continues to burn, authorities said.

Spurred by strong winds, the Mountain View fire ignited Tuesday afternoon and has scorched nearly 29,000 acres in the Eastern Sierra, along the Nevada border. It is 0% contained.

A scorched vehicle rests in a yard as the Mountain View fire tears through Walker. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View fire burns through Walker. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A firefighter sprays water on a burning home as the Mountain View fire burns through Walker on Wednesday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A car drives along Highway 395 as the Mountain View fire burns in Mono County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A fire captain from Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit, who declined to be identified, speaks with a fellow firefighter while battling the Mountain View fire in Mono County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

In this photo taken by a drone, residences destroyed by the Mountain View fire line a street in the Mono County town of Walker. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Firefighters Emiliano Saldivar, left, and Chris Martinez sift through debris to recover keepsakes for residents after the Mountain View fire tore through homes in Walker. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Firefighters sift through the ruins of a home for residents’ belongings in Walker. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)