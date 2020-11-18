Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Photos: Mountain View fire continues raging in Eastern Sierra

A home in front of a hillside covered in glowing embers at night
Embers from the Mountain View fire burn along hillsides in the Mono County community of Walker.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Share
Share

One person has died in a fire that ravaged the Mono County town of Walker overnight and continues to burn, authorities said.

Spurred by strong winds, the Mountain View fire ignited Tuesday afternoon and has scorched nearly 29,000 acres in the Eastern Sierra, along the Nevada border. It is 0% contained.

Embers and flames on a hillside behind a burned-out car
A scorched vehicle rests in a yard as the Mountain View fire tears through Walker.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A firefighter illuminated in light inside a home, seen through the window
A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View fire burns through Walker.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Advertisement
Advertisement

A firefighter holds a hose over his shoulder spraying water at a home
A firefighter sprays water on a burning home as the Mountain View fire burns through Walker on Wednesday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Headlights from an oncoming car with flames and embers on a hillside in the background
A car drives along Highway 395 as the Mountain View fire burns in Mono County.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Firefighters speak to each other
A fire captain from Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit, who declined to be identified, speaks with a fellow firefighter while battling the Mountain View fire in Mono County.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Aerial view of ash and smoldering wreckage of several homes
In this photo taken by a drone, residences destroyed by the Mountain View fire line a street in the Mono County town of Walker.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Firefighters stand in the burned wreckage of a home
Firefighters Emiliano Saldivar, left, and Chris Martinez sift through debris to recover keepsakes for residents after the Mountain View fire tore through homes in Walker.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Small bowls, plates and a tea pot sit on the edge of the burned ruins of a home as firefighters look at the wreckage
Firefighters sift through the ruins of a home for residents’ belongings in Walker.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Advertisement

California

More From the Los Angeles Times