What California’s new limited curfew to battle COVID-19 means

Battling a dangerous surge in coronavirus cases, California public health officials on Thursday imposed a limited stay-at-home order they hope will help slow the spread.

The order covers roughly 94% of Californians — 37 million people — who live in counties that are in the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s reopening plan. In purple tier counties, the restrictions have forced many businesses to suspend or severely restrict the number of customers allowed indoors.

Here are the key provisions:

Prohibits most nonessential activity outside the home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m in purple tier counties.



Goes into effect Saturday and lasts through Dec. 21, though it could be extended.



Does not apply to people experiencing homelessness. Nothing in the order prevents any number of people from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of people from any other household, except as specifically permitted by the order.

Source: State of California

Los Angeles County is facing its own dangerous COVID-19 spike, and officials said that if it continues more dramatic actions will be needed: