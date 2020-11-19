California’s seven-day average of new virus cases just eclipsed 10,000 for the first time

Coronavirus cases are increasing at a record rate in California as the state works frantically to turn back the tide of new infections.

Over the one-week period that ended Wednesday, the state, on average, recorded more than 10,000 new cases each day — an unprecedented figure that has more than tripled from a month ago, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis.

The state has crossed the 10,000-case threshold four times since last Thursday, including each of the last three days.

California has never experienced sustained daily case counts this high — even during the mid-summer surge, which previously stood as the most expansive and deadliest time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Though the raw case counts are alarming, in and of themselves, officials say the real concern is that a spike in new infections also tends to hike hospitalizations.

Most of those who test positive eventually will recover, and many do so without needing to be admitted for professional medical care. However, “about 12% of those cases end up in the hospital,” according to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, “and when you look at a high number of cases day over day, and that’s sustained, that’s exactly what we worry about in terms of overwhelming our hospital system.”

Officials in Los Angeles County sounded that alarm Wednesday, saying that, unless things change, the demand for local hospital and intensive care beds could soon outstrip supply.

Advertisement

“The message is very clear: It is highly likely that we will experience the highest rates of hospitalizations that we have seen in the COVID-19 pandemic to date within the next month, unless we take action immediately to substantially reduce transmission within our communities,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s director of health services, said during a briefing.

L.A. County’s daily coronavirus case totals are already approaching record territory.

Wednesday’s tally of 3,795 cases was the fifth-largest daily total recorded since the pandemic began — and the highest number since July 29, when 4,793 new infections were reported, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Advertisement

Just two weeks ago, the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in L.A. County was about 1,400. By Wednesday, that figure had more than doubled to over 2,900 cases daily.

If the county’s average number of daily cases exceeds 4,000 over a five-day period, officials say they will order the closure of outdoor dining areas at restaurants, meaning eateries will be able to serve food by takeout and delivery only.

At the current rate of acceleration, L.A County could hit that threshold in just three weeks.

Advertisement

Should the five-day average reach 4,500, officials have pledged more dramatic actions: instituting a stay-at-home order for at least three weeks, as well as a 10 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew that only exempts essential workers.

“I don’t think it’s inevitable that we do get there,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday. “I hope with every single bone in my body that we don’t get there. We put the thresholds out so that everyone knows what triggers additional actions. The hope is that we do every single thing we can starting right now. We’re a little behind, to be honest.”

L.A. County isn’t the only area heading into uncharted waters.

San Diego County hit an average of 884 daily cases over the past seven days, substantially worse than its previous peak in the summer.

Advertisement

Santa Clara County — Northern California’s most populous, which is often a bellwether for the rest of the Bay Area — has seen a tripling of its average daily caseload in the last month.

The statewide spike comes as the U.S. surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 fatalities — the highest documented pandemic death toll of any nation. That figure includes more than 18,400 Californians.

The latest outbreak in cases hasn’t yet led to an increase in fatalities statewide. In L.A. County, the average number of daily deaths has dropped to levels not seen since the early onset of the pandemic — a decrease that’s “likely, in part, because of improvements in treatment for people who are seriously ill from COVID-19,” Ferrer said.

Advertisement

Experts are forecasting, however, that the current surge in coronavirus infections will lead to growing daily death counts, starting in December.

“We should expect that, with the rapid increases in cases and hospitalizations,” Ferrer said, “it is also likely that we will tragically see increases in people passing away from COVID-19.”