L.A. County Sheriff cannot ignore watchdog’s subpoena, judge rules

A California judge on Friday put Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on his heels in his running power struggle with county officials, upholding an oversight commission’s right to compel the sheriff to answer their questions about how he runs the department.

In a hearing in her downtown courtroom, Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie ruled the Civilian Oversight Commission, a watchdog group appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors, was acting well within its authority when it subpoenaed the sheriff in May to testify about how the department was responding to the new coronavirus inside the nation’s largest jail system.

Villanueva refused to appear, triggering the legal fight before Fujie. The judge’s ruling delivered a potent victory to county officials who have accused the sheriff of rebuffing calls for transparency and efforts to hold him accountable.

Fujie set a hearing in January, when lawyers for Villanueva will have to explain why the sheriff should not be held in contempt of court for his refusal to appear before the commission.

The legal battle became a litmus test of the commission’s newly minted power to issue subpoenas as a tool to keep the sheriff in check. The Board of Supervisors granted the commission the authority in January, and then voters overwhelmingly approved Measure R in March, which reaffirmed the commission’s right to do so. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the right to subpoena and other authority to oversight bodies statewide when he signed Assembly Bill 1185 into law.

Nonetheless, Villanueva challenged the legality of the subpoena ordering him to testify before the commission, describing it at a news conference as a “public shaming.” His attorney argued during Friday’s hearing and in written filings that the subpoena was an abuse of power and that he met his obligation to the commission by sending an assistant sheriff who was knowledgeable about department’s pandemic response in the jail to the meeting instead.

Fujie knocked down the sheriff’s legal claims, saying that state law and county codes are clear the commission is within its rights to compel the sheriff to answer its questions and that the subpoena it issued did not cross the line into interfering with Villanueva’s operation of the jails. The subpoena, she pointed out, clearly called for Villanueva, not someone else, to appear and that “the Commission did not exceed its authority by directing the issuance of the Subpoena.”

The judge clarified that the commission is authorized to issue subpoenas as a way to compel testimony and to force the department to hand over internal records when it deems the move necessary. The county’s inspector general, who reports to the commission, has said it’s been stonewalled when seeking information about the agency’s internal discipline system and hiring process, as well as documents related to deputy shootings and secret deputy cliques with matching tattoos that have been accused of misconduct.

After Villanueva chose not to appear voluntarily at a May 7 meeting, the commission voted unanimously to subpoena him in what marked the first use of their new power. He again did not show up, sending Asst. Sheriff Bruce Chase to answer questions instead.

County lawyers then asked a judge order him to attend, saying the panel is “entitled to hear directly from the boss of the department to address the public’s concerns regarding the effects of COVID-19 on the jails.”

In a court filing, lawyers representing Villanueva argued that the sheriff is not accountable to the commission.

“The duties of the COC are to advise and make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff, not to cross examine him, compel him, harass or bully him, or question him in a public forum on matters in which he is named as an individual defendant,” Villanueva’s filing said, pointing to litigation in which civil rights advocates accusing him of “deliberate indifference” toward inmate health during the pandemic.

More than 3,400 inmates in the county’s network of jails have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A majority have recovered, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Eight inmates who tested positive have died.