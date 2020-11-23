3 teens dead, 2 seriously injured after car slams into guardrail on 110 Freeway

Three teenagers were killed and two others hospitalized in critical condition early Monday morning after a car crashed into a guardrail on the southbound 110 Freeway at the 105 Freeway, authorities said.

Amid foggy conditions, the 17-year-old male driver of a 2009 Nissan drifted into a center divider, and two 17-year-old female passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts were ejected from the vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation report by California Highway Patrol Officer K. Martinez.

CHP officers were alerted of the crash just after midnight.

Martinez said the driver and a 19-year-old female passenger, who were both wearing seatbelts, died at the scene. One of the ejected passengers was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the report.

The other passenger who was ejected and a 19-year-old male passenger who also was not wearing a seatbelt are both in the hospital with serious injuries, Martinez said.

All of the victims are from Los Angeles. Their identities have not been released.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

