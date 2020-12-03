How did you quarantine or isolate from others after being exposed to coronavirus?

In the nine months since California first issued its shelter-in-place order, more than 1.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and millions more have been directly exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In each instance, residents are asked to quarantine or isolate from family and roommates and avoid in-person work for up to 14 days. That can be difficult when a person’s living space does not allow for room to remain socially distant. It may be near impossible for those who are caregivers to children or others and can’t avoid contact.

