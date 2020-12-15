One killed, one injured in shooting on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Reports of the shooting came in just before 1 p.m., LAPD spokesman William Cooper said.

Both victims, identified as men in their early to mid-20s, were standing near Melrose and Stanley avenues when the gunman, also a man in his mid-20s, approached them on foot and fired multiple gunshots, Cooper said.

The shooter then fled on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said. He has not been located.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, authorities said.

This is a developing story.