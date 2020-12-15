Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

One killed, one injured in shooting on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax

By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Reports of the shooting came in just before 1 p.m., LAPD spokesman William Cooper said.

Both victims, identified as men in their early to mid-20s, were standing near Melrose and Stanley avenues when the gunman, also a man in his mid-20s, approached them on foot and fired multiple gunshots, Cooper said.

The shooter then fled on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said. He has not been located.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

