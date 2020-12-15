Subscribe to the LA Times to hear ‘Man in the Window,’ ‘Dirty John’ and ‘Detective Trapp,’ without the ads

Thanks for subscribing to the Los Angeles Times! Get the ad-free experience to our hit true-crime podcasts below.

“Man in the Window”

In “Man in the Window,” L.A. Times Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Paige St. John shares never-before-revealed details about the man who would eventually became one of California’s deadliest serial killers. The series traces Joe DeAngelo’s path of devastation through his victims’ eyes.

“Dirty John”

Debra Newell is a successful interior designer. She meets John Meehan, a man who seems to check all the boxes: handsome, attentive, available, plus he’s just back from a year in Iraq with Doctors Without Borders. But her family doesn’t like John, and they get entangled in an increasingly complex story of love, deception, forgiveness, denial and, ultimately, survival. “Dirty John” is reported and hosted by Christopher Goffard from the L.A. Times.

“Detective Trapp”

Anaheim investigator Julissa Trapp is not like other detectives. She’s the only woman on the homicide squad, and a skilled chameleon: undercover cop in vice stings, crime-scene commander, patient confidante of killers. A master interrogator, she invokes her personal experience — and deepest griefs — as a tool to elicit confessions. “Detective Trapp” is reported and hosted by Christopher Goffard from the L.A. Times.