Smells on a plane: Have you been exposed to toxic chemicals while flying?

If you’ve flown on an airplane, chances are you’ve wondered about mystery smells in the cabin. They can be harmless — for example, food in the galley oven.

But you could be smelling toxic chemicals contaminating the plane’s air supply.

A Times investigation found that hundreds of people were sickened after exposure to toxic fumes on airplanes in recent years. Inside the cockpit, pilots have used emergency oxygen to escape fumes and made emergency landings, federal aviation records show.

But because planes don’t have air sensors, pilots, flight attendants and airline mechanics are told to use the smell test to diagnose so-called fume events.

“We have to rely on people’s noses,” one senior Boeing engineer acknowledged in a 2018 deposition.

Want to see if your flight passes the smell test? Here’s a quick guide based on industry sources.