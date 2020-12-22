Shooting reported at Whittier shopping mall

A gunman opened fire inside a department store in Whittier on Tuesday night, striking one person, police said.

The Whittier Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a Kohl’s at the Whittwood Town Center at 5:30 p.m., according to a watch commander.

The commander, who would not disclose his full name, said that no one is actively shooting but added that the gunman is not in custody.

“We don’t believe he is [inside the mall] but are acting as if he may be,” he said.

The watch commander did not have information about the condition of the person who was shot.

On Facebook, the department urged people to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.