California

Catch up on the L.A. Times’ investigative reporting from 2020

By Jack LeonardSenior Editor, Investigations 
1

Asking the powerful, tough questions is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of journalism. At the Los Angeles Times, it is a priority.

During an extraordinary year, our journalists demanded answers from elected leaders, business people and institutions. They told stories of police wrongdoing, medical neglect, racial injustices and government failures. They brought readers inside secretive and unfamiliar worlds — private immigration detention centers where crimes against detainees went unpunished; teeming markets in parts of Asia where a trade in dog meat endures; California nursing homes where thousands of elderly and sick residents are dying from COVID-19.

Investigative journalism has the power to change the world for the better, and the paper’s work inspired new laws, reversed policies, led to criminal charges and spurred numerous government inquiries. Here are just a few of the investigative stories we published in 2020. Please support our work by subscribing today.

2

The response to COVID-19

Robbie Hall sewed masks at a factory in a women's prison in Chino until she became infected with COVID-19.

California kept prison factories open. Inmates worked for pennies an hour as COVID-19 spread

Inmates who made masks and furniture for as little as 35 cents an hour say they felt pressure to stay on the job, even as the coronavirus spread through the prison factories.

As coronavirus ravaged nursing homes, inspectors were not being tested

RESEDA, CA - MARCH 25: A worker at Eisenberg Village nursing home screens all incoming for symptoms of the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Reseda, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
As coronavirus ravaged nursing homes, inspectors were not being tested

State inspectors worry they could be unwittingly spreading coronavirus from nursing home to nursing home while doing their jobs.

Desperate for coronavirus help, California spending billions on no-bid contracts with little accountability

FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, wearing protective masks ground crew at the Los Angeles International airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane. Three million surgical masks arrived in California last weekend as the first shipment in a major deal cut by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for 200 million masks per month to protect health care and other workers from the coronavirus.. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Desperate for coronavirus help, California spending billions on no-bid contracts with little accountability

Desperate for coronavirus help, California spending billions on no-bid coronavirus contracts, little accountability

More Coverage

Tracking coronavirus in California
Noticias en español

As coronavirus raged through nursing homes, inspectors found nothing wrong

RIVERSIDE, CA- APRIL 8, 2020: Bernie Erwig, 84, is removed from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after 39 tested positive for coronavirus and nursing staff was not showing up to work for their own safety on April 8, 2020 in Riverside, California. All 84 residents were removed. Erwig tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred to the county hospital in Moreno Valley, RUHS, where he spent 4 weeks recovering from the coronavirus. He is now home still recuperating. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
As coronavirus raged through nursing homes, inspectors found nothing wrong

Elder advocates accuse the state of abdicating its responsibility to police nursing homes at a critical moment.

More Coverage

Coronavirus cases top 10 million worldwide with 500,000 confirmed deaths

Coronavirus is attacking nursing homes with poor infection track records in L.A. County

SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 13: A worker escorts a resident out of Beachwood Post-Acute in Santa Monica during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Santa Monica, {state. This facility ranks among the top in Los Angeles cited for poor infection control in the last three years. ({photographer} / Los Angeles Times)
Coronavirus is attacking nursing homes with poor infection track records in L.A. County

89% of skilled nursing facilities with coronavirus were recently cited for infection control problems, a Times analysis found.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Andrew Diaz poses for a portrait a couple weeks before the start of the school year where he will be an 11th grader in Lynwood Park on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The unparalleled disruption of California schools has had profound impacts on students in high-poverty communities. Diaz did not receive a computer to work from home until more than a month after the shutdown and struggled to find motivation to complete schoolwork without the in person interaction. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A generation left behind? Online learning cheats poor students, Times survey finds

Times survey finds profound disparities in distance learning between children attending schools in high-poverty areas and those in more affluent ones.

More Coverage
Back to school in a pandemic: Resources and news for parents
‘I can’t teach when I’m dead.’ Professors fear COVID-19 as college campuses open

3

Toxic fumes on airplanes

‘We are slowly being poisoned.’ How toxic fumes seep into the air you breathe on planes

A Times investigation found that vapors from heated jet engine oil seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines, sickening passengers and crew.

Smells on a plane: Have you been exposed to toxic chemicals while flying?

Smells on a plane: Have you been exposed to toxic chemicals while flying?

Want to see if your flight passes the smell test? Here’s a quick guide based on industry sources.

How we investigated toxic chemicals on airplanes

A Hawaiian Airlines flight is grounded in Honolulu.
How we investigated toxic chemicals on airplanes

The Times examined thousands of pages of records from aviation filings, workers’ compensation cases, lawsuits and internal airline industry documents.

4

Investigating law enforcement

Adjutant General David Baldwin, Gov. Jerry Brown's appointee to head the California National Guard, responds to a question during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Rules Committee at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012. Baldwin has been tasked to take over a military agency that faces several challenges, including two separate criminal investigations involving alleged fraud and improper payments to service members, many high-level officers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Spy plane was sent to monitor protest in affluent suburb, home to head of California National Guard

The Guard reconnaissance aircraft flew over peaceful protests in the upscale community of El Dorado Hills, the location of Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin’s home.

Vershell Hall's son Richard Tyson, 20, was killed by Inglewood police officers in 2007 poses for a portrait at her apartment

Deputies killed Dijon Kizzee after a bike stop. We found 15 similar law enforcement shootings, many fatal

In 11 shootings, including Kizzee’s, the bicyclists — all male and Black or Latino — were killed.

More Coverage
L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with arranging to meet an underage girl for sex

L.A. Police killings: Tracking homicides since 2000

L.A. Police killings: Tracking homicides since 2000

How many L.A. County officers are charged in police killings? Track the D.A.’s decisions

How many L.A. County officers are charged in police killings? Track the D.A.’s decisions

Hollywood, CA, Monday, June 1, 2020 - An LAPD officer chases a suspected looter in an alley behind Hollywood Blvd. (Robert Gauthier/LA Times)

Troubling videos capture L.A. police violence, aggression amid demonstrations

Recent protests in Los Angeles have served up a steady stream of troubling videos of police aggression and violence.

More Coverage
Police chokeholds come under scrutiny around the world following George Floyd’s death

The Cochran Firm

Police PR machine under scrutiny for inaccurate reporting, alleged pro-cop bias

Amid calls to defund police, the public relations machine within law enforcement is coming under scrutiny.

CALABASAS-CA-JANUARY 26, 2020: Fans, including Gennady Grinblat, center, gather in Calabasas after reports that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene, sources say

L.A. Sheriff’s Department says it is looking into reports that deputies shared graphic images of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene.

More Coverage
Inside the ultra-competitive world of Kobe Bryant merchandise after his death
Lakers legend’s jerseys, sneakers to be put up for auction

5

Chaos in the Postal Service

'Like Armageddon': Rotting food, dead animals and chaos at postal facilities amid cutbacks

Postal workers sort parcels at Margaret L. Sellers Processing and Distribution Center at the USPS Carmel Mountain Post Office on May 14, 2020 in San Diego, California. The post office is seeing a huge increase in the amount of packages its handling.

'Like Armageddon': Rotting food, dead animals and chaos at postal facilities amid cutbacks

Accounts from employees at California postal facilities provide a glimpse of the chaos amid both the pandemic and widespread cuts imposed by the USPS.

More Coverage

‘Catastrophe’ or ‘new era’? Mail shake-up at L.A. public housing complex alarms residents

Empty trucks, falsified records: How Louis DeJoy's changes at the Postal Service brought chaos

VAN NUYS, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Mail carriers load their trucks at the United States Postal Service (USPS) located at 15701 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, California on the morning of September 9, 2020. The USPS may be experiencing delays. U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Van Nuys, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

Empty trucks, falsified records: How Louis DeJoy's changes at the Postal Service brought chaos

New rules requiring U.S. Postal Service trucks to leave exactly on schedule went relatively unnoticed amid the public outcry over the removal of sorting machines across the country — but they were far more disruptive to mail delivery.

More Coverage

We mailed 100 letters to test the Postal Service. The verdict: Spotty at best, dismal at worst

6

Examining long wait times for care

Los Angeles, CA, August 24, 2019 - Majid Vatandoust, a 49-year old heating and air conditioning technician from Canoga Park, who went to LAC clinic Mid-Valley for a check-up in early 2014. He had unintentionally lost about 20 pounds and routine tests found he was anemic and had blood in his stool, all early indicators of potentially deadly colon cancer. His doctor put in a request via eConsult for a colonoscopy but was denied, his medical records show. The gastroenterologist who turned down the request without ever seeing Vatandoust said the test used to detect blood in Vatandoust's stool was "not valid for patients under 50 years old." Thousands of patients in L.A. County's public hospital system who endure long, sometimes deadly delays to see medical specialists, a Times investigation has found. Doctors, nurses and patients describe chronic waits that leave the sick with intolerable pain, worsening illnesses and a growing sense of hopelessness. According to a Times data analysis of more than 860,000 requests for specialty care at the L.A. County Department of Health Services, a sprawling safety-net system that serves more than 2 million, primarily the region's poorest and most vulnerable residents. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

L.A.’s poorest patients endure long delays to see medical specialists. Some die waiting

Thousands of patients in L.A. County’s public hospital system face long, sometimes deadly waits to see specialists, a Times investigation has found. The system serves primarily the region’s poorest and most vulnerable residents.

More Coverage
Timeline: Three L.A. County patients wait months for care. Two die waiting
How we reported the story

How we reported the story: Deadly delays in L.A. County's public hospital system

Los Angeles, CA, March 2, 2020 - LA County Medical Center and hospital complex. Thousands of patients in L.A. County's public hospital system who endure long, sometimes deadly delays to see medical specialists, a Times investigation has found. Doctors, nurses and patients describe chronic waits that leave the sick with intolerable pain, worsening illnesses and a growing sense of hopelessness. According to a Times data analysis of more than 860,000 requests for specialty care at the L.A. County Department of Health Services, a sprawling safety-net system that serves more than 2 million, primarily the region's poorest and most vulnerable residents. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
How we reported the story: Deadly delays in L.A. County's public hospital system

The Times’ investigation finding long, sometimes deadly waits to see specialists in L.A. County’s Department of Health Services started with a phone call from a doctor in 2018.

California regulators launch review of long, deadly delays in L.A. County specialty care

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, August 16, 2020 - Sean Solis, 15,left, and his brother Steven, 21, with a funeral card of their grandmother, Isabel Lianiez Velasquez, who died in 2016. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
California regulators launch review of long, deadly delays in L.A. County specialty care

The review follows a Times investigation that found some patients die while waiting months to see a specialist in the L.A. County public hospital system.

7

Inside the troubled end-of-life care industry

BEVERLY HILLS,

End-of-life care has boomed in California. So has fraud targeting older Americans

Nowhere has the hospice industry’s growth been more explosive, and its harmful side effects more evident, than in Los Angeles County.

More Coverage
Dying Californians suffer harm and neglect from an industry meant to comfort them
What you need to know if you or a loved one requires end-of-life care

Dying Californians suffer harm and neglect from an industry meant to comfort them

BEVERLY HILLS,
Dying Californians suffer harm and neglect from an industry meant to comfort them

A Times investigation found care failures at hospices, including mismanaged medications, neglected wounds and missed appointments.

More Coverage

End-of-life care has boomed in California. So has fraud

What you need to know if you or a loved one requires end-of-life care

VAN NUYS, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An office building in the 14000 block is home of numerous hospice providers at in Van Nuys, CA. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. A drive along Victory Boulevard might give the impression that people in Van Nuys are dropping like flies. More than two dozen hospices pepper a mile-long stretch of the east-west artery. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
What you need to know if you or a loved one requires end-of-life care

Choosing a reputable hospice can be a challenging task at an emotional time for families.

8

Inside the conditions at immigration facilities

19 women allege medical abuse in Georgia immigration detention

A drawing depicts a woman crying on a medical consent form.
19 women allege medical abuse in Georgia immigration detention

Records and a report obtained by The Times detail allegations of widespread medical abuse and forced sterilization against women held at an immigration detention center in Georgia. The report was presented Thursday to Congress.

California police got hundreds of calls about abuse in private ICE detention centers. Cases were rarely prosecuted

J. Lee, 38, said he was sexually assaulted by his cellmate while he was detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.
California police got hundreds of calls about abuse in private ICE detention centers. Cases were rarely prosecuted

A Times investigation found that since 2017, at least 265 calls have reported violence and abuse inside California’s four privately run immigrant detention centers. Half of them alleged sex crimes against detainees.

9

Marc Ching

He was a Hollywood darling for fighting dog meat trade. Butchers say he staged killings; he denies it

The dogs inside the iron cage will be sold at Tomohon Market. Butchers in Indonesia and Cambodia have told The Times that Ching staged scenes by paying them to torture and kill the dogs on camera N including the one that was burned alive N in a manner far more cruel than the methods they normally employ.
He was a Hollywood darling for fighting dog meat trade. Butchers say he staged killings; he denies it

Activist Marc Ching, whose work won support from Joaquin Phoenix, Matt Damon and other celebrities, denies paying butchers in Asia to harm dogs.

More Coverage

Animal rescue charity with star-studded support has ‘troubling’ financial practices, experts say
Why the dog meat trade persists in Indonesia, despite consumption being illegal

Animal rescue charity with star-studded support has 'troubling' financial practices, experts say

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (10129814az) Shannen Doherty, Marc Ching 2nd Annual Animal Compassion Project Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Animal rescue charity with star-studded support has 'troubling' financial practices, experts say

A whistleblower and watchdogs raise concerns over cash withdrawals, allegedly deceptive solicitations and other financial practices at the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation. The charity denies misleading donors or misusing money.

California

Activist Marc Ching speaks onstage at Circle V Festival in 2017.
After Times investigation, dog activist Marc Ching charged by city's animal protection unit

The three misdemeanor charges follow a Times investigation that uncovered years of complaints by veterinarians.

Hollywood-backed activist endangered pets by treating them with his own products, veterinarians say

STUDIO CITY, CA - JULY 05: Natalia Soto, with her dog Moo, is a veterinarian who raised concerns about Marc Ching giving bad medical advice to pet owners. She was treating a dog that needed surgery to remove bladder stones. She said the dog's owner told her Ching had advised that the stones would dissolve if she gave the pet his supplements, which cost her about $600. Soto photographed at Woodbridge Park on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Studio City, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Hollywood-backed activist endangered pets by treating them with his own products, veterinarians say

Veterinarians say animal activist Marc Ching persuaded their clients to abandon a prescribed treatment regimen in favor of products he sells at his for-profit pet food store.

10

Allegations of misconduct in the entertainment world

L.A.'s storied Magic Castle shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct, racism

Los Angeles, California-Oct. 28-, 2020-The Magic Castle, a private club that has magic shows and other entertainment, is located at 7001 Franklin Avenue, Hollywood, California. (Carolyn Cole/ Los Angeles Times)
L.A.'s storied Magic Castle shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct, racism

In interviews with The Times, 12 people accused Magic Castle management, performers and others of abuses, as the legendary Hollywood club dedicated to the craft of magical performance wrestles with allegations and membership unrest.

Entertainment & Arts

Comedian Bryan Callen
Entertainment & Arts

Four women say they were mistreated by comedian Bryan Callen, describing troubling sexual incidents ranging from assault to misconduct to disturbing comments.

11

The Golden State Killer

Joseph James DeAngelo sits in court at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse

The untold story of how the Golden State Killer was found: A covert operation and private DNA

Subscriber exclusive: Of the many mysteries that surround the Golden State Killer, one of the most consequential is exactly how authorities caught Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. four decades after his murders began.

More Coverage
Listen to ‘Man in the Window,’ the investigative series and podcast

12

Unearthing the hidden history of DDT

A discarded chemical barrel on the ocean floor

How the waters off Catalina became a DDT dumping ground

Decades ago, the Los Angeles coast was a dumping ground for thousands of barrels of acid sludge laced with the toxic pesticide DDT. The ocean buried the evidence for generations. No one could see it — until now.

13

California’s housing crisis

Black and Latino renters face eviction, exclusion amid police crackdowns in California

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - AUGUST 21: Terrance Stewart Jr., right, stands for a portrait with his children Terrance the 3rd, 4, and Taylor, 10, and wife Tiffane outside the apartment complex where they have lived since 2018 in Colton on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in San Bernardino, CA. Due to crime-free housing policies, ever since Stewart was released from prison on a felony drug charge in 2005 he has struggled to find housing for he and his family. Stewart reflected, "that thing I did in my twenties is not who I am. I bring something positive for the community. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Black and Latino renters face eviction, exclusion amid police crackdowns in California

Nearly 2,000 communities in the U.S. and elsewhere encourage landlords to evict or exclude tenants who have had some interaction with law enforcement.

More Coverage

Here’s how we found places in California with rules about ‘crime-free housing’

Why does it cost so much to build affordable housing in California? How we got the answer

SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. -- TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020: A notice of permit application sign is posted the site of a proposed affordable housing project near million-dollar condos on S. Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, a parking lot behind Sand Pebbles Resort in Solana Beach. It's a 10-unit project that has been in the works for the last 10 years and has yet to break ground in Solana Beach, Calif., on Jan. 14, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Why does it cost so much to build affordable housing in California? How we got the answer

To understand why it can cost $1 million to build a single unit of affordable housing, The Times combed data from state, federal and academic sources.

14

The lives of the rich and powerful

Left: An investigator from the coroner's office prepared this report while at the scene of Boaz Yoder's death Oct. 5, 2017. Right: The pathologist who autopsied the body of Boaz Yoder Oct. 7, 2017 prepared this report. (Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner)

An infant dies, a millionaire doctor calls 911, and a tale emerges of drugs, love and suspected crime

The case of the death of newborn Boaz Yoder plunged detectives into the murky world of USC’s ex-medical school dean, Carmen Puliafito.

The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USC

Sheikh Khalia bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USC

When a Qatari sheikh came to live in L.A., an entire economy sprouted to meet his wishes. “His highness doesn’t like to hear no,” one associate told a professor.

The legal titan and the 'Real Housewife': The rise and fall of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne

2016 photo of Erika Girardi and undated handout photo of Tom Girardi.
The legal titan and the 'Real Housewife': The rise and fall of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne

Tom Girardi is facing the collapse of everything he holds dear: his law firm, marriage to Erika Girardi, and reputation as a champion for the downtrodden.

Investigations
Jack Leonard

As senior editor of investigations, Jack Leonard oversees the work of a team of investigative reporters in the Los Angeles Times’ Metro section and coordinates investigative stories in other departments as well as investigative partnerships with other organizations. As a reporter, he was part of the team that exposed fraud and abuse in California’s conservatorship system, a series that won several national awards. He went on to investigate how early releases from L.A.’s jail system perverts justice and fosters more crime on the street. Later, he worked on a sweeping expose of abuse and corruption in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.