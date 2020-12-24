Catch up on the L.A. Times’ investigative reporting from 2020

Asking the powerful, tough questions is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of journalism. At the Los Angeles Times, it is a priority.

During an extraordinary year, our journalists demanded answers from elected leaders, business people and institutions. They told stories of police wrongdoing, medical neglect, racial injustices and government failures. They brought readers inside secretive and unfamiliar worlds — private immigration detention centers where crimes against detainees went unpunished; teeming markets in parts of Asia where a trade in dog meat endures; California nursing homes where thousands of elderly and sick residents are dying from COVID-19.

Investigative journalism has the power to change the world for the better, and the paper’s work inspired new laws, reversed policies, led to criminal charges and spurred numerous government inquiries. Here are just a few of the investigative stories we published in 2020. Please support our work by subscribing today.

