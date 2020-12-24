Catch up on the L.A. Times’ investigative reporting from 2020

Asking the powerful, tough questions is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of journalism. At the Los Angeles Times, it is a priority.
During an extraordinary year, our journalists demanded answers from elected leaders, business people and institutions. They told stories of police wrongdoing, medical neglect, racial injustices and government failures. They brought readers inside secretive and unfamiliar worlds — private immigration detention centers where crimes against detainees went unpunished; teeming markets in parts of Asia where a trade in dog meat endures; California nursing homes where thousands of elderly and sick residents are dying from COVID-19.
Investigative journalism has the power to change the world for the better, and the paper's work inspired new laws, reversed policies, led to criminal charges and spurred numerous government inquiries. Here are just a few of the investigative stories we published in 2020.
The response to COVID-19
Inmates who made masks and furniture for as little as 35 cents an hour say they felt pressure to stay on the job, even as the coronavirus spread through the prison factories.
State inspectors worry they could be unwittingly spreading coronavirus from nursing home to nursing home while doing their jobs.
Desperate for coronavirus help, California spending billions on no-bid contracts with little accountability
Elder advocates accuse the state of abdicating its responsibility to police nursing homes at a critical moment.
89% of skilled nursing facilities with coronavirus were recently cited for infection control problems, a Times analysis found.
Times survey finds profound disparities in distance learning between children attending schools in high-poverty areas and those in more affluent ones.
Toxic fumes on airplanes
A Times investigation found that vapors from heated jet engine oil seep into planes with alarming frequency across all airlines, sickening passengers and crew.
Want to see if your flight passes the smell test? Here’s a quick guide based on industry sources.
The Times examined thousands of pages of records from aviation filings, workers’ compensation cases, lawsuits and internal airline industry documents.
Investigating law enforcement
The Guard reconnaissance aircraft flew over peaceful protests in the upscale community of El Dorado Hills, the location of Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin’s home.
Deputies killed Dijon Kizzee after a bike stop. We found 15 similar law enforcement shootings, many fatal
In 11 shootings, including Kizzee’s, the bicyclists — all male and Black or Latino — were killed.
Recent protests in Los Angeles have served up a steady stream of troubling videos of police aggression and violence.
Amid calls to defund police, the public relations machine within law enforcement is coming under scrutiny.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department says it is looking into reports that deputies shared graphic images of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene.
Chaos in the Postal Service
‘Like Armageddon’: Rotting food, dead animals and chaos at postal facilities amid cutbacks
Accounts from employees at California postal facilities provide a glimpse of the chaos amid both the pandemic and widespread cuts imposed by the USPS.
Empty trucks, falsified records: How Louis DeJoy’s changes at the Postal Service brought chaos
New rules requiring U.S. Postal Service trucks to leave exactly on schedule went relatively unnoticed amid the public outcry over the removal of sorting machines across the country — but they were far more disruptive to mail delivery.
Examining long wait times for care
Thousands of patients in L.A. County’s public hospital system face long, sometimes deadly waits to see specialists, a Times investigation has found. The system serves primarily the region’s poorest and most vulnerable residents.
The Times’ investigation finding long, sometimes deadly waits to see specialists in L.A. County’s Department of Health Services started with a phone call from a doctor in 2018.
The review follows a Times investigation that found some patients die while waiting months to see a specialist in the L.A. County public hospital system.
Inside the troubled end-of-life care industry
Nowhere has the hospice industry’s growth been more explosive, and its harmful side effects more evident, than in Los Angeles County.
A Times investigation found care failures at hospices, including mismanaged medications, neglected wounds and missed appointments.
Choosing a reputable hospice can be a challenging task at an emotional time for families.
Inside the conditions at immigration facilities
Records and a report obtained by The Times detail allegations of widespread medical abuse and forced sterilization against women held at an immigration detention center in Georgia. The report was presented Thursday to Congress.
California police got hundreds of calls about abuse in private ICE detention centers. Cases were rarely prosecuted
A Times investigation found that since 2017, at least 265 calls have reported violence and abuse inside California’s four privately run immigrant detention centers. Half of them alleged sex crimes against detainees.
Marc Ching
He was a Hollywood darling for fighting dog meat trade. Butchers say he staged killings; he denies it
Activist Marc Ching, whose work won support from Joaquin Phoenix, Matt Damon and other celebrities, denies paying butchers in Asia to harm dogs.
Animal rescue charity with star-studded support has ‘troubling’ financial practices, experts say
A whistleblower and watchdogs raise concerns over cash withdrawals, allegedly deceptive solicitations and other financial practices at the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation. The charity denies misleading donors or misusing money.
After Times investigation, dog activist Marc Ching charged by city’s animal protection unit
The three misdemeanor charges follow a Times investigation that uncovered years of complaints by veterinarians.
Hollywood-backed activist endangered pets by treating them with his own products, veterinarians say
Veterinarians say animal activist Marc Ching persuaded their clients to abandon a prescribed treatment regimen in favor of products he sells at his for-profit pet food store.
Allegations of misconduct in the entertainment world
In interviews with The Times, 12 people accused Magic Castle management, performers and others of abuses, as the legendary Hollywood club dedicated to the craft of magical performance wrestles with allegations and membership unrest.
Four women say they were mistreated by comedian Bryan Callen, describing troubling sexual incidents ranging from assault to misconduct to disturbing comments.
The Golden State Killer
Subscriber exclusive: Of the many mysteries that surround the Golden State Killer, one of the most consequential is exactly how authorities caught Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. four decades after his murders began.
Unearthing the hidden history of DDT
Decades ago, the Los Angeles coast was a dumping ground for thousands of barrels of acid sludge laced with the toxic pesticide DDT. The ocean buried the evidence for generations. No one could see it — until now.
California’s housing crisis
Black and Latino renters face eviction, exclusion amid police crackdowns in California
Nearly 2,000 communities in the U.S. and elsewhere encourage landlords to evict or exclude tenants who have had some interaction with law enforcement.
Why does it cost so much to build affordable housing in California? How we got the answer
To understand why it can cost $1 million to build a single unit of affordable housing, The Times combed data from state, federal and academic sources.
The lives of the rich and powerful
An infant dies, a millionaire doctor calls 911, and a tale emerges of drugs, love and suspected crime
The case of the death of newborn Boaz Yoder plunged detectives into the murky world of USC’s ex-medical school dean, Carmen Puliafito.
When a Qatari sheikh came to live in L.A., an entire economy sprouted to meet his wishes. “His highness doesn’t like to hear no,” one associate told a professor.
The legal titan and the ‘Real Housewife’: The rise and fall of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne
Tom Girardi is facing the collapse of everything he holds dear: his law firm, marriage to Erika Girardi, and reputation as a champion for the downtrodden.