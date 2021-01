For the first time since 1945, the Rose Parade in Pasadena has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, enthusiasts still planned to cruise the parade route on New Year’s Eve and Day, as they have done for decades.

Lowriders arrive at the Orchard Hardware parking lot before setting out on a New Year’s Eve cruise in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Lowriders line up before the traditional New Year’s Eve cruise of the Rose Parade route in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Adrienne Large rides in a lowrider in the Orchard Hardware parking lot. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marisela Evangelista, seen in a mirror, holds her granddaughter Melanie Evangelista, 2, at the Orchard Hardware parking lot before the cruise. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Tata Acosta, right, and son Markie Acosta, second from left, meet up with other lowriders after driving in from Minnesota for the New Year’s Eve lowrider cruise in Pasadena. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Lucas Lepins rides around the Orchard Hardware parking lot with other lowriders before the traditional cruise. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Lucky Lepins in his lowrider on New Year’s Eve. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Lucas Lepins, seen through his rearview mirror. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A classic car cruises Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. For the first time since 1945, the Rose Parade has been canceled. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Lalo Alonso, in a 1964 VW bus, cruises on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

With the Rose Parade canceled, a prime spot for viewing the annual event on Colorado Boulevard is empty. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Jim Keatley, with dog Archie, walks by Wrigley Mansion, the headquarters of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses on Orange Grove Boulevard. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)