Photos | Angry Trump supporters clash with police in downtown L.A.

Several people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles as Trump supporters clashed with counterprotesters and police.

A crowd of about 200 gathered near Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, waving American flags and chanting, “Do your job,” as officers tried to control them. Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly about 1 p.m.

Demonstrators clash at a pro-Trump rally outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Counter demonstrators are arrested after they fought with pro-Trump supporters at a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump supporters console each other during a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Anti-trump demonstrators taunt police at a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Lorraine Barraza, center, joins a Pro-Trump rally outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Anti-Trump demonstrators are arrested after they fought with Trump supporters outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Hall is reflected as pro-Trump demonstrators rally outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Pro-Trump demonstrators rally outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Christian Angelo Hill, 19, screams after getting Bear Repellant sprayed in his face as Pro-Trump demonstrators rallied outside Los Angeles City Hall. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)