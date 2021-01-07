More homeless Orange County residents died last year than any other, coroner says

As the COVID-19 pandemic gripped Orange County, homeless residents had few places to turn.

Shelters have faced coronavirus outbreaks and a lawsuit for sexual harassment and inhumane conditions. Project Roomkey, a statewide program that placed homeless Californians in hotel rooms, was called overly restrictive by advocates who said the hotels and shelters were being run like prisons.

As a result, more homeless people died in Orange County in 2020 than any other year, according to the coroner’s office.

The 330 deaths are a reminder that the pandemic has repeatedly struck the most vulnerable in the community. In 2019, just over 200 homeless people died in Orange County.

“It’s sad because there are more shelters now than before,” said Father Dennis Kriz, an advocate for homeless neighbors and pastor of a Fullerton church. “But, it’s also like some of what was built now doesn’t work as well.”

Father Dennis Kriz, in all black, sits in front of a food pantry at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Fullerton. (Christine Cotter)

Every month on the Voice of OC, Kriz publishes the names and stories of homeless people who have died. He also used to allow a homeless encampment on his church’s grounds despite opposition from parishioners.

Kriz said Orange County and its cities haven’t done enough to keep homeless residents safe from the virus.

“It just seems that they continue to not see this as a serious issue,” Kriz said. “And it’s just a shame because, again, I really do think if they really took it seriously … they could have this thing solved.

“But instead they’re catering to maskless crazies arguing that they want their kid to go to the prom, and you got 150 extra deaths on the street due to homelessness.”

Late last month, the Voice of OC reported that 16 homeless shelters in the county have had outbreaks.

Tim Houchen, an advocate who was once homeless, said he thinks the streets are now safer for those who live there, although that may be an unpopular opinion.

Houchen said that when he was homeless, he was uncomfortable being at shelters surrounded by sick people.

“Now these congregate shelters, nobody wants to go to them,” he said. “If I was back on the streets homeless again, I wouldn’t want to go to those shelters.”

Houchen organizes a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day event annually on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, to honor homeless people who have died. The event was held virtually last month.

Houchen was recently elected to the Orange County Continuum of Care’s board of directors, which develops and implements strategies to address homelessness in the county. He also founded the nonprofit Hope 4 Restoration.

Tim Houchen every year organizes a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day to honor those who have died in Orange County. (Tim Houchen)

Many of the deaths on the coroner’s list are due to drug overdoses and traffic injuries. Five of the deaths are listed as being caused by COVID-19. About 90 of the individuals have causes of deaths listed as pending investigation, natural causes or left blank.

Houchen and Kriz said many of the deaths are directly and indirectly related to the pandemic.

With many public bathrooms closed, Houchen said, hygienic issues could be causing more illnesses.

“Then you have guys that are going to the bathroom too close to where they sleep, and where others sleep,” Houchen said. “And they’re not washing property between going to the bathroom and when they eat. That definitely has an effect on the homeless as far as their hygiene goes.”

Kriz said some homeless people are afraid to go to hospitals due to possible exposure to the virus. Now, as hospitals are being inundated by COVID-19 patients, people may be even less inclined to seek help for health issues, and some hospitals may not have room.

Houchen said outreach efforts and other services that were available to homeless residents before the pandemic have been reduced.

Because opioids, particularly fentanyl, are responsible for many overdoses among homeless people in Orange County, Houchen believes the lack of available outreach and resources contributed to the high number of deaths.

“A lot of services and a lot of the resources that they had before were just completely wiped out single-handedly by COVID,” Houchen said. “I know that we have a really big problem nationwide, not just among homeless people, with opioids, particularly fentanyl. And I think a lot of these deaths probably are resulting from that.”

Memorial boards listing the names of homeless Orange County residents who died in 2020 sit outside at Anaheim Cemetery. (Tim Houchen)

Houchen and Kriz believe the county’s official tally of 330 homeless deaths last year is an undercount.

In past years, Houchen added names he had independently verified to the coroner’s list of homeless people who died. In 2020, he didn’t add any because the pandemic prevented him from getting out on foot to verify other deaths.

“It’s an undercount almost certainly,” Kriz said. “But it’s the only count we have.”

Advocates have been concerned about a rise in homeless deaths since the early months of the pandemic.

Kriz and other activists held car rallies to call on Orange County to do more for its homeless residents.

The county’s current plan includes transitioning from Project Roomkey, which has largely ended, to Project Homekey, another state initiative that entails purchasing and rehabilitating hotels, motels, vacant apartments and other buildings to house people experiencing homelessness.

The county has purchased a hotel and a motel so far. The former Stanton Inn & Suites began operating as interim housing in late November. The second site, the former Tahiti Motel, is being rehabilitated and is expected to begin operating as an interim site in mid-February.

Jason Austin, director of the county’s Office of Care Coordination, said homeless individuals in the Project Roomkey program were transferred to next-step housing options through the county’s Project Toolbelt program, which includes rooms for rent, board and care homes, sober living homes, room and boards, permanent housing, shelters and motels.

The current operations of Project Roomkey are limited to providing isolation to homeless people who have tested positive for the coronavirus or show symptoms of COVID-19, Austin said.

As the pandemic continues into the new year, Houchen said one of the issues he plans to take on in 2021 is the lack of information the coroner’s office provides when a homeless person dies. He said he’s followed up on cases that were pending for more than a year without updates.

“The truth is, we don’t get the data that we really need from our coroner so that we can make important determinations, so we can make adjustments to how we provide services and resources to the homeless community,” Houchen said.

Below are the names of homeless people who died in Orange County in 2020, according to a list provided by the coroner’s office. The list includes four stillborn babies and one unidentified man.

Homeless people who died in Orange County in 2020:

Adrian Ceniceros

Jeffrey Emerson

Charles Black

Eligio Flores

James Fulghum

Lafi Burgess

Jesus Espinosa

Arthur Romero

Kenneth Clark

Rashawn Squire

Faith Rosales

Isidro Aparicio

Michael Potchka

Morgan Brombal

Colin Willis

Donny Van Why

March Reddick

Mark Montanez

Malik Shwiat

Michael Cernak

Alberto Alcauter-Perez

Vidal Reyes

Harold Bell

Jacob Solomon

Bill Baldwin

Julie Sashkin

Michael Mcnatt

Jerome Howard

Douglas Marx

Paul Burton

Monteray Ruiz

Robert Mckinley

Steven Malinowski

Ronald Schenk

Joseph Araujo

Rueben Kronstedt

Mafi Taumoefolau

James Galvin

Robert Jenkins

Antoine Villa

Kenneth Olsen

John Moore

Arthur Cuin

Laura Peery

Cristobal Navarro Munoz

Joseph Ruelas, jr.

Hector Carrillo

Daniel Dreis

Marcia Eaton

Richard Lopez

Michael Davenport

Tyler Gotch

Michael Brown

Michael Armstrong

Kevin Newberry

Kathryn Morris

Fred Rodriguez

Arturo Hernandez Jimenez

Ric Hale

Valentin Rodriguez

Anntanette Brown

Michael Finnerty

Andrew Brosnan

Long Nguyen

Charles Taylor

Daylene Bunch

Diana Maldonado

Daniel Hoffman

Michael Tokars

Stevi Crothers

David Portney

Rose Kelley

Rudy Sanchez

Jerry Gross

Mark Swanson

Thomson Vo

Michael Nyhus

Martin House

Todd Megna

Mario Porres

Rick Davis

Ruben Magdaleno

George Acevedo

Miguel Jimenez

Elizabeth Nealon

William Trudgeon

Mario Crumpacker

Samantha Kilburn

Tuan Nguyen

Noe Garcia

Emily Jones

Linda Grajeda

Richard Comfort

Cheryl Leonard

William Mcguckie

Steven Martin

Samuel Balch

Gerard Kelly

Brian Eschbach

Patrick Lynaugh

John Younggren

Edward Janssen

Alvin Wendlandt

Robert Hackett

Kenneth Connel

Andrew Concepcion

Matthew Nickolescu

Paul Malott

Michael White

Jose Chacon

Patrick Prendergast

Manolis Tsarnas

Tuong Nguyen

Alexander Carillo

Carolyn Tate

Marie Tate

John Dilworth

John Lingua

Sawyer Pawlik

Mario Armento

Michael Gilreath

Tricia Gonzalez

Hiep Truong

Jonathan Lemaster

Theodore Contreras, jr.

Geoffrey Power

Veronica Valenzuela

Randall Wallets

Barry Jackson

Christopher Johnsen

Ronald Woolley

Robert Figueroa

Jeffrey Antes

Abel Roberto

Bernal Tellez

Lorraine Herrera

Jose Salgado

Timothy Schoch

John Ream

Roxanne Rios

Jeffery Byrd

Abul Kalam

Bruce Stovall

Geraldine Oremus

Victoria Hodges

Francisco Torivio Penaloza

Robert Simpson

Angel Jimenez

David Stame

Daniel Lopez

Jeremy Mathis

Kevin Gowdy

Francisco Quintanilla

Joseph Drake

James Lobnow

Nibardo Navarro

Hector Mena

Ernesto Mota

George Christiano

Obede Ferreira

William Rye

Sean Richards

Felipe Moreno Jimenez

Anthony Matos

Jose Serrato

William Powell

Infant male (Gomez)

Michael Cocuzzi

Sky Kincaid

Ramon Madrid

Teresa Felker

Guy Sinclair

Ralph Finch

Rafael Morenopiceno

Minh Nguyen

Esteban Azpeitiacallejas

Robert Parsons

Aimee Vetere

Christopher Schiller

Lindsey Lofstrom

Eddie Fabela

Robert Harding

Elizabeth Platipodis

Colleen Zehfuss

Marcel Do

Myra Curry

Daniel Mcneley

Cesar De la Rosa Garduno

Milvia Schinaia

David Lindemuth

Jorge Cervantes Garcia

Jennifer Finney

Nathan Woodruff

Derrick Golightly

Michael Tutwiler

David Kim

Angela Demyers

Scott Barnes

Rhonda Hodges

Shawn Ficquette

Ryan Villanueva

John Sisolak

Gustavo Gasper

Randall Powell

Douglas Morentin

Jeff Jerue

Chase Christopher

Melvin Walker

Chela Long

Danny Mckrill

Jay Cox

Donald Muckleroy

Austin Moore

Tymisha Gray

Paul Gill

Louis Reed

Lee Meszaros

Alexa Cook

Roberto Cuevas

Steven Anderson

Infant male (Goin)

Vincent Cisneros

William Routledge

Brenda Foster

Miguel Varela

Andrew Holman

Manuel Bautista

Martha Valle

Ryan Gable

Donald Tapparo

Thien Nguyen

Elstephon Noah

Ramiro Benitez

John Aranda

Jose Anaya

Melinda Huyette

James Romey

Michael Gomez

Jason Desilva

Kurt Reinhold

Kevin Porter

Charles Slater

Van Nguyen

Camilo Enriquez

Trisha Woodward

Michael Eisenhauer

Chad Kizzar

Tyler Lopez

Carlos Perez

Jennifer Habib

William Bewley III

Donald Welch

Merry Watanasrimongkol

Joyce Mcadoo

Matthew Mckinney

Ricky Delgado

Heather Rheuby

Steven Borboa

Jose De los Santos

Steven Wiatt

Faith Reynolds

James Vasquez

Donna Valadez

Dionicio Ramirez-Ortega

Conrad Rieger

Jonathan Rawlings

David Monge

Anthony Gonzales

Paula Ford

Kristofer Miller

John Nguyen

Daniel Delgado

Ronald Whitecotton

Derek Dougherty

Daniel Mayhew jr.

William Castillo

Ignacio Maldonado

Christopher Jones

Damond Miller

Leonard Romero jr.

Carissa Ortiz

Robert Garza

Luis Hernandez

Nicholas Melanson

Roger Brooks

Infant male (Tostado)

Bruce Johnstone

Michael Derushia

Priscilla Salinas

Dakota Hansen

James Keech

Stacy Mendes

Jerry Piper

Larry Kichler

Esmail Farzanehkari

Gustavo Constancio

John Doe #187

Paul Taylor

Andrea Berkis

Miguel Ruacho

Gerardo Ruiz Chavez

Randy Constant

Jose Ramirez

Michael Ortiz

Matthew Torres

Antone Kaleel

Jeffrey Villarreal

George Glendenning

Juan Sanchez

Jason Motis

Charles Molfese

Robert Johnson Jr.

Daniel Smith

Adam Giavelli

Ruswuel Castellanos

Felisha Hernandez

Daniel Reddy

Karen Mitchell

Michael Muensterman

Jaima Fawcett

Robyn Stewart

Janie Devries

Alexandria Fody

Rou Chung

Alan Downey

Ramon Lopez jr

J. Refugio Muniz

Robert Geddes

Veronica Blake

Michael Matthews