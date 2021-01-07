Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Mother charged with child abuse after 2-year-old found with rope marks, healed burns

Catalina Island
A woman from Catalina Island was jailed after being charged with child abuse.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
A Catalina Island mother remained in jail Thursday after being charged with abusing her 2-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Alejandra Moreno, 31, was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Deputies found the 2-year-old girl “severely physically abused, including bruising around her neck indicative of rope marks, a golf-sized bruise to her left cheek [and] healed burn marks on her right leg,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted.

Villanueva said a county prosecutor had asked a judge to set Moreno’s bail at $1 under Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s new policy to eliminate cash bail.

At the arraignment on Christmas Eve, however, a judge disagreed with the prosecutor’s recommendation and increased Moreno’s bail to $50,000.

She remains in the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Her daughter is in the custody of relatives, according to Lt. Richard Ruiz, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.

California
Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

