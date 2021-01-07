Mother charged with child abuse after 2-year-old found with rope marks, healed burns

A Catalina Island mother remained in jail Thursday after being charged with abusing her 2-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Alejandra Moreno, 31, was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Deputies found the 2-year-old girl “severely physically abused, including bruising around her neck indicative of rope marks, a golf-sized bruise to her left cheek [and] healed burn marks on her right leg,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted.

Villanueva said a county prosecutor had asked a judge to set Moreno’s bail at $1 under Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s new policy to eliminate cash bail.

At the arraignment on Christmas Eve, however, a judge disagreed with the prosecutor’s recommendation and increased Moreno’s bail to $50,000.

She remains in the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Her daughter is in the custody of relatives, according to Lt. Richard Ruiz, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.