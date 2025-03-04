Horse’s tail is yanked and child rider gets chucked. California woman arrested

A racehorse frolics at a Kentucky farm. At a Northern California beach recently, a horse and young rider were involved in a tail-pulling incident that was captured on video.

Police have arrested a San Francisco woman suspected of yanking a horse’s tail and causing a young rider to be chucked off in a wild encounter that has since become a viral video.

On Monday, the Daly City Police announced that they had arrested Tomasa Panjojleon, 29, on suspicion of felony child endangerment in the tail-pulling incident that left a young boy with injuries. The charge is punishable by up to six years in prison under state law.

The unexpected rumpus took place on Feb. 23 at the Thornton Beach Recreation Area when the young boy was taking a riding lesson on a horse from Ocean View Stables.

“Officers learned that, during a riding lesson, a juvenile rider fell from a horse after an unknown female subject approached the horse from behind and pulled its tail,” the Daly City Police said in a statement. “The unexpected action startled the horse, resulting in the juvenile being thrown off.”

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived but was later identified as Panjojleon, who was then arrested Saturday and booked into San Mateo County Main Jail in Redwood City, police said.

A family member said on social media that the fall left the boy with bruises all over his body and a limp, but fortunately he did not suffer a concussion as he was wearing a helmet. He injured his right ankle and was advised by a doctor to avoid walking for a week, the family member said.

“My aunt will take time off to take care of him and bring him to his doctor’s check up appointments next week,” she wrote on Sunday. “Thanks again for your prayers and support towards my cousin this is been a really tough week for us. But we will keep fighting for justice!!!”

Caroline Reed, barn manager at Ocean View Stables, told local news station KRON 4 that the incident took place during their normal pasture pony ride and that the horse, named Zeuss, was also injured, although she didn’t specify what the injury was.

“We take kids out on a little 10- to 15-minute ride to get them used to horses and comfortable,” Reed told the station. “It was a very odd circumstance. You wouldn’t think anyone would walk up to a horse and just yank its tail. That’s not really the normal thing for someone to do around an animal like that.”

Anyone with more information about the tail yanking is asked to contact the Daly City Police Department Investigations Division at (650) 991-8270.