L.A. mother arrested in drowning of 7-year-old daughter

By James QueallyStaff Writer 

A Van Nuys woman was arrested late Friday after police found her 7-year-old daughter drowned in a bathtub at their home, authorities said.

The mother, who was not identified and only described as person in her mid-30s, was arrested at the scene in the 6800 block of Sepulveda Blvd. without incident, according to Officer David Cuellar, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cuellar said officers responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. and found the victim, a 7-year-old girl, “unresponsive in the bathtub.” The child had not suffered any other apparent injuries, according to Cuellar.

The woman had not been formally booked as of Saturday morning and a case has yet to be presented to the L.A. County district attorney’s office. It was not immediately clear who her defense attorney was.

