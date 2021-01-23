Controversial El Monte church rocked by IED attack, FBI says

Authorities are investigating an improvised explosive device attack at an El Monte church that had been targeted by protests due to its anti-LGBTQ teachings.

The attack took place early Saturday at First Works Baptist Church at 2600 Tyler Ave., authorities said. No injuries were reported but the building was damaged.

El Monte police units responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and saw smoke coming out of the windows, Lt. Christopher Cano told reporters at the scene.

“It appeared that the walls to the church had been vandalized as well as all the windows,” Cano said. “[They] appeared at first to be smashed and then we had realized that the windows were not smashed, that they had actually blown out from some type of explosion.”

Advertisement

The church had been the site of protests in recent weeks because its teachings promote bias against the LGBTQ community. An online petition asking El Monte’s mayor to remove the church from the city has gathered more than 14,700 signatures.

The church’s pastor, Bruce Mejia, filed a police report in early January after receiving an arson threat on social media, the San Jose Mercury News reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the explosion was believed to be linked to the threat.

First Works Baptist is part of a network of about 30 churches called the New Independent Fundamental Baptist Movement, which, experts on hate and extremism say, is growing and spreading violent rhetoric over the internet in an era when hate crimes against LGBTQ people are increasing. At a preaching conference near Sacramento in August 2019 attended by Mejia, several of the speakers called for the U.S. government to start executing LGBTQ people. The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the church as one of 88 hate groups in California.

El Monte police referred questions about the explosion to the FBI on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

The FBI said its bomb technicians, along with experts from the L.A. County Sheriff’s bomb squad, were continuing to process the scene and that a joint investigation was underway for the person or group responsible for the attack. Anyone with information was asked to contact the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565.

Times staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts contributed to this report.