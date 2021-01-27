Grapevine closed as snow hits higher elevations and Central California braces for mudslides

Snow has closed the Grapevine area of the 5 Freeway in both directions Wednesday morning as a winter storm drenches the Central Coast and residents of fire-scarred areas brace for mudslides.

It will continue snowing in the high-elevation pass into the afternoon, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The interstate may be able to reopen once snow levels rise above 4,200 feet, Sirard said.

The Los Angeles area remains dry for now, but a few showers may arrive Wednesday afternoon, with heavy rain expected from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, according to the weather service.

From 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain are expected on the coast and in the valleys, with 2 to 5 inches in the foothills. Mountain areas above 6,000 feet could see one to three feet of snow.

There is a “good possibility of moderate debris flows” in areas burned by the Bobcat fire, said Sirard, who also warned of flash floods from heavy downpours.

Urban and street flooding is also likely as the rain picks up.

“With enough high-intensity rainfall, there could be a flash flooding even away from burn areas,” Sirard said.

In San Luis Obispo, 1.5 to 2 inches of rain had fallen by early Wednesday morning. “Copious amounts of rain” are expected in the foothills, the weather service said, and a flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday evening.

“Significant” mud and debris flows could affect Highway 101 and the burn scar left by the Avila Beach fire last summer, forecasters said. Without vegetation to hold it in place, the soil is weak and at heightened risk for debris flows and mudslides, experts warn.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, some residents have evacuated, while others bought supplies and hunkered down amid warnings that the storm could trigger massive debris flows, road closures and prolonged power outages in areas scorched by the CZU August Lightning Complex fire.

Santa Barbara County is expected to see steady rain, totaling between 3 to 6 inches. Meteorologists project wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph in all areas and more than 65 mph in northern mountain areas. Snow levels are expected to drop from 6,000 to 4,500 feet by Thursday night.